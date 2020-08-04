Blotter, August 4 – August 10, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

July 24: An employee at a Main Street store reported at 12:01 p.m. that a female was taking photographs and at one point yelled at some of her employees. The party was described as a white female with blonde hair wearing a pink t-shirt and flowered shorts. The caller reported that the party is the mother of an employee who had just been fired and is possibly inside Tazza Café. The responding officer reported speaking to the employees and involved parties; a report will follow.

July 24: An officer returned to headquarters at 3:48 p.m. after locating an American Express credit card in the rear parking lot of DeCicco’s on Maple Avenue. The officer was unable to locate contact information for the card owner at this time. The property owner was located and the card was turned over to a family member.

July 24: A Wayne Valley Road resident reported that at 6:25 p.m. she observed a possible rabid raccoon in her barbecue. The responding officers stated that the raccoon was removed. The caller was informed to call a private trapper if the animal returns.

July 26: At 2:07 p.m., report of a larceny from a vehicle sometime overnight. The caller stated that the car was parked at home, but only realized that items were missing from the glove compartment after dropping heading to the town pool. The responding officer secured a deposition; a report will follow.

July 27: Two callers, one from Maryland Avenue and another from Cox Avenue, reported that their cars were rummaged through overnight at 10:43 and 10:45 a.m., respectively. Each complainant reported nothing was taken from the vehicle.

White Plains Police Department

July 31: Report of a vehicle having been entered by multiple subjects on Hillair Circle at 1:43 a.m. Shortly afterward, responding units stopped a vehicle that fit the description of the car that left the scene. It was operated by Kayson Williams-Jones, 18, and police charged him second-degree burglary, a Class C Felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and criminal possession of a controlled substance. The car that he was operating, a 2006 Nissan, was stolen out of New Jersey and he was in possession of the key fob of the car he had entered along with a quantity of a substance that was believed to be cocaine, police said.

Also arrested were 29-year-old Dwayne Starks, who was located on foot and apprehended after it was found he had an outstanding federal warrant against him, and a suspect who was not named by police because he was only charged with trespassing, a violation.