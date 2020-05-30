Bedford Teachers Union Agrees to Concessions for Three More Positions

The Bedford Teachers Association (BTA) agreed last Thursday to more than $300,000 in concessions for the 2020-21 school year that will allow the district to pay for three additional teaching positions.

The agreement followed a series of negotiations between the union and the Board of Education as school officials across the state gird themselves for potential significant mid-year reductions in state aid.

BTA President Michael Groarke said all of its members will contribute to the concessions with about one-third of Bedford’s teachers agreeing to a pay cut to save $307,000.

One of the teaching positions will be reinstated from the list of planned reductions and two others will be added before the start of the new school year. The administration will determine which two positions will be added later on.

District officials expressed gratitude to the union for providing greater flexibility.

“We appreciate BTA members’ commitment to the students in our community and their willingness to consider financial concessions which will allow us to provide support for our students as we continue to plan forward during these unprecedented times,” said Interim Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joel Adelberg.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has repeatedly warned about the possibility of 20 percent across-the-board cuts without federal assistance to the states. He has explicitly stated that the cuts would include education.

Before the budget was adopted on May 13, the Board of Education factored in nearly $1.5 million that it could lose in state aid. There were 18 full-time equivalent positions cut to balance the budget and reduce the tax levy increase to 1.85 percent.

“The board very much appreciates everything our faculty, staff and administrators do to educate and support our students – especially during these very challenging times,” said Board President Colette Dow. “We are grateful to our bargaining units for providing concessions that will help the district maintain programming while preparing for the many unknowns that the 2020-21 school year will likely bring.”