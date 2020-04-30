Bedford Attorney Charged With Vehicular Homicide, DWI in Fatal Crash

A Bedford man who caused a fatal accident on Route 172 last December was arraigned Thursday on multiple charges, including five felony counts, in a crash that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Pound Ridge man.

Robert Schuster, 51, was charged with two counts each of aggravated vehicular homicide, a Class B felony and first-degree vehicular manslaughter, a Class C felony and second-degree manslaughter, Town of Bedford police said.

Schuster, a defense attorney, was also charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving, both misdemeanors.

A Westchester County grand jury indictment was unsealed Thursday following an extensive investigation. Schuster was arraigned before county Court Judge David Zuckerman.

On the evening of Dec. 16 at about 9:20 p.m., Diego Trejo, a former Mount Kisco resident and Fox Lane High School graduate, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. Trejo was on his way home driving his 2004 Acura TSX near the Fox Lane campus when a 2018 BMW 7501 driven by Schuster crossed over the double yellow lines causing a head-on collision with the Acura, police said.

Schuster was transported to Westchester Medical Center and treated for minor injuries.

Trejo was attending Westchester Community College and had been volunteering at the Boys & Girls Club of Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco at the time of his death.

As required by the state bail legislation, Schuster was released on his own recognizance and was ordered to surrender his driver’s license and passport. He is due to return to court on June 16.