Beautification Foundation Launches Purple Ribbon Campaign in White Plains

Every year for the past 55 years, White Plains Beautification Foundation has been serving the public by planting gardens which it hopes help to lift the spirits and gladden the hearts of all who leisurely walk through the parks or hurry by as they run errands or commute to work. As proud as the Foundation is of our volunteers’ steadfast efforts to accomplish this task, members are humbled by the heroic efforts of all the essential workers who have been on the front lines caring for the sick, ensuring the smooth operation of all city services, protecting the public, delivering our groceries and organizing food distribution centers for those in desperate need, as well as all the hospital support staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

To show support for these brave souls and to memorialize those who have lost their lives to the virus, every signature WPBF garden sign is adorned with a purple ribbon and the Foundation asks whenever someone sees these purple ribbons, they might say a quiet prayer, or simply lift up some good thoughts in honor of these selfless men and women and in memory of those who will be forever missed.

Further, both the 2020 WPBF unGala and a newly installed garden will be dedicated in perpetuity to honor and memorialize these same individuals. Residents are encouraged to tie purple ribbons in their own garden, trees or fence posts to show support. Visit thewebsite (wpbf.org) in the next few weeks for more information.