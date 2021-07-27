Battery Storage System Proposed Near Indian Point Plant

A unique battery storage system to New York State that generates renewable energy is being proposed near the Indian Point nuclear power plants in the Village of Buchanan.

Jupiter Power, founded in 2017 by clean energy entrepreneurs and based in Texas, recently made presentations on its plans to the Buchanan Board of Trustees and Cortlandt Town Board.

“Indian Point is an ideal place to put this because all the grid connections and infrastructure are there,” said Hans Detweiler, senior director for development with Jupiter Power.

The first phase of Jupiter Power’s proposal, called River Bend Energy, would be located on three acres of an existing parking lot on the LaFarge property, not far from a former quarry. Detweiler said the company would be investing between $175 and $200 million, but it could increase to as much as $800 million.

It’s also estimated the project could generate $600,000 annually in tax revenue to the community.

“We do think we’re a pretty ideal neighbor,” Detweiler said.

Jupiter Power is also looking at other sites in Cortlandt to build similar systems that, in total, could provide as much energy as one of the now closed Indian Point reactors.

More than 100 construction jobs for union workers would be created for the River Bend Energy proposal, which Detweiler said would take approximately 18 months to construct and could produce up to 250 megawatts of electricity.

Jupiter Power is hopeful of River Bend Energy being operational by 2024 or 2025.