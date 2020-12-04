Battery Project Unveiled at NYPA Site in White Plains

A new energy storage project that uses an innovation in lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery technology was unveiled this week at the New York Power Authority (NYPA) location in White Plains.

Funded in part by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), the battery technology was developed by Cadenza Innovation to showcase energy storage’s role in enhancing demand management and grid flexibility and will help advance New York State’s nation-leading climate and clean energy goals.

“Safe battery storage paired with renewable energy sources will be necessary for New York to meet its nation-leading clean energy targets,” said NYPA President and CEO Gil C. Quiniones. “NYPA is pleased to collaborate with Cadenza Innovation and NYSERDA in investigating this unique proof-of-concept storage project, which could be a real game-changer in the promotion of safety and cost savings as we develop new, cleaner technologies to fight climate change and advance a safe, sustainable grid of the future.”

Under the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (CLCPA) passed last year, New York State is mandated to achieve 70 percent renewable energy by 2030 and 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040.

Cadenza Innovation developed the technology and was awarded a grant from NYSERDA to showcase a safe, low-cost Li-ion battery that would be demonstrated at NYPA’s White Plains offices. Now in place following extensive development, testing and certification, the fully integrated, metal-enclosed and rack-mounted 250 kilowatt hour (kWh), 50 kilowatt (kW) battery storage unit will shave the Power Authority office’s peak electricity demand for up to five hours while delivering a cost-effective, high-​performance energy storage solution.

The total cost of the research and development project will be approximately $3 million. NYSERDA provided $1 million in support with Cadenza contributing the majority of remainder. NYPA contributed approximately $50,000 in addition to hosting the site, performing extensive research, and sharing its development and engineering expertise.

“NYSERDA is proud to support Cadenza’s energy storage project through our Innovation program as part of our efforts to scale up solutions that will accelerate our transition to a 100 percent zero-emission electric grid under Governor Cuomo’s nation-leading clean energy goals,” said NYSERDA Acting President and CEO Doreen M. Harris.