Basketball Courts at Kittrell Park in White Plains to be Refurbished

The White Plains Common Council agreed last week to spend $200,000 to resurface and upgrade two basketball courts at Kittrell Park.

DPW Commissioner Stefania Mignone told the council during a special Jan. 30 meeting the courts in the 1.6-acre park on Fisher Ave. and Irving Pl. were heavily used and in “very poor condition.”

“This is very much needed because the courts are very much used,” Mignone said.

Board President Justin Brasch thanked Mignone for bringing the project to the board’s attention.

“It sounds terrific,” he said.

Meanwhile, Wayne Bass, commissioner of parks and recreation, discussed proposed schedule of fees for parks and recreation programs that are slated to go into effect March 1.

Fees for youth and senior programs, camps and the use of fields and facilities in the city are all slated to have minimal increases.

“We take our fees seriously,” Bass explained. “We go out to other municipalities to see what they are offering to make sure we are not too high or too low.”

“We try to be not just affordable, but also inclusive,” Councilwoman Jennifer Puja, a liaison to the Parks and Recreation Department, added,

Beth Bricker, deputy commissioner of parks and recreation, said attendance at programs across the board was strong.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in some things,” she said. “Coming out of COVID our programs are well attended. We’re trying to use creative ways to get seniors back.”

During the meeting, the council also discussed possible changes to speed limits on certain city roads.

“I’m definitely in favor of anything to make our streets safer,” Puja said.

“I generally support all traffic calming measures,” said Councilwoman Nadine Hunt-Robinson.