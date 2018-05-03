Baseball Notebook

Carmel Takes Round 1 vs. Mahopac in Battle of Rivals

Lakeland Wins 5 of last 6; Brewster, Somers on Tears

CARMEL just might be for real on the Class AA circuit. The Rams’ 7-3 League I-A win over visiting Mahopac last Thursday, behind yet another sterling effort from ace Matt Vitro, just adds to the notion.

“We can definitely keep this level of play up,” said Vitro, who allowed three runs on six hits, sending 11 Indians down K-way. “We have a lot of pitchers who go out and throw strikes, which keeps us in the game. They aren’t afraid to throw strikes because our defense is pretty strong, especially in the infield. Also, when our lineup is clicking it can be pretty dangerous 1-9.”

Carmel SS Sean McCarthy, who stroked two hits, scored twice and drove home two against the Indians, has been pivotal. Ram Dan Castrovinci added three hits and reliever Jack Sullivan fanned four for the save as the Rams improved to 8-4.

“Our players are putting in the time and dedication,” Carmel skipper Joe Hackert said. “We are still a bit raw but working hard to improving each day. Most importantly, they are coachable. Vitro (5-1) has been a work horse on the mound and at the plate for us. He pumps strikes and is our most consistent hitter. Our greatest improvement has been defensively. My assistant, Coach Heitman, has done an unbelievable job with our infielders. They have kept use in every game. We have gotten great consistency from our two freshmen, Febo and Sullivan. Febo is a very good defensive catcher and puts the ball in play regularly. Sullivan has stepped up as our No.2 pitcher and has been very impressive. Both of them have a baseball IQ and maturity well ahead of their ages. Offensively, it seems like a different person steps up each game. Whether it be McCarthy, Gonzalez, Vitro, Ciatto, Benitez or Loughran. Our early success is due to our team chemistry and senior leadership.”

Carmel has exceeded expectations but whether or not the Rams are ready to make a run at the League I-A flag will be determined this week during a critical home-and-home set with undefeated RCK (11-0), the preeminent program in Section 1 the last 15 years. But a split with reigning Class AA champion Arlington, plus wins over Mahopac (5-7), Somers (7-4) and Panas (7-3), is an indication that Carmel can hold its own and could secure a top-six seed and a first round home playoff game should this run continue.

MAHOPAC went on to lose a 3-0, 10-inning decision to visiting Class A Lakeland last Saturday when the old-school rivalry seemed to pick up a little steam, what with the jostling back and forth before the Hornets took advantage in the 10th of a couple of Mahopac errors. Prior to that, Lakeland lefty Evan Berta and Mahopac RHP Billy Moeller were shoving goose egg after good egg in an epic pitcher’s duel.

After two quick outs at the bottom of the Lakeland order, leadoff hitter Matt Schenck and two-hitter Joey Vetrano each singled to set the table. Berta’s RBI single up the middle plated the game’s first run and the Indians misplayed it, allowing Vetrano to score. On the next play, Mahopac committed another error, allowing Berta to come around and score, which was only fitting since he whiffed 14 Indians over seven innings before reliever Mike Scotto chucked the final three frames for the win. Moeller sent 10 Hornets down K-way before being relieved by Andrew Simeone, the victim of three unearned runs in the 10th.

“Evan really kept his cool out there,” Lakeland Coach Bill Casey said. “This was just a well-pitched game by both teams today.”

Mahopac loaded the bases in the 10th with one out, but Scotto got out of the jam with strikeout and lineout to Vetrano to end the game. Scotto fanned five for the young Hornets (7-4), who are on the verge of big doings with just one senior starter.

“It was a tough day at the plate for us,” Mahopac Coach Myk Lugbauer said. “Their guys kept us off balance all game long. We had our chances but couldn’t come up with the clutch hit. Great thing about baseball is we have four games to start off the week and get right back at it. We need to start stringing some hits together and we’ll be okay. Billy did a great job for us like he has all year long. He has been a bulldog on the mound and any time he is out there he gives us a chance to win.”

YORKTOWN scored two in the ninth of a 7-5 win over Valhalla Saturday, doing so behind two RBI apiece from Huskers (3-8) Luan Biberaj, Tyler Pugliese and Nick Fardo. OSSINING (6-6) was mashed by Fox Lane, 11-0.

CLASS A

LEAGUE II-C

You would have thought it was the opening round of the playoffs last Tuesday at Lakeland High where the Hornets and visiting Brewster Bears (8-5) got after each other for nine innings of action-packed baseball. Brewster held on for a 9-6 League II-C win in what should be a wild chase for bragging rights between these two, Walter Panas (8-4), Somers and John Jay CR.

Down 4-1 through five, the Bears came charging back with five in the sixth to take a 6-4 lead, but the Hornets scored one in the sixth and one in the seventh to force extras.

Brewster’s Michael Charbonneau (2 hits, 2 RBI), Paul Catalano (3 hits) and Joe Girard (3 RBI) led the way. Leo Cummings knocked in two for the Hornets, who have a lethal sophomore class on the come. Lakeland returned the favor with a 5-4 win over the Bears on Friday, stroking 10 hits and getting four RBI and three hits from Berta.

Charbonneau then went nine innings, scattering four hits and no earned runs for a no-decision in the Bears’ 5-4 win over Ardsley on Saturday. The visiting Bears and Panthers were tied at 1-1 after 13 innings before the Bears put up a four-spot to prevail behind two RBI from Dean Johnson and another from Nick Girard.

P Bobby McBride finished off a strong week for the Bears by knocking in three runs and pitching Brewster to a 6-5 win over Tappan Zee on Sunday. He sent 10 Dutchies to the pine on K’s.

SOMERS might be the biggest surprise to date. After a 9-3 win over Croton Saturday, the Tuskers are sitting pretty at 9-4 with a current No.5 seed, so get the Tuskers on your radar. Tusker slugger Chris Boncardo (2 for 4, 2 runs) did it again, homering for the seventh time this season. Soon enough, opponents will get wise to this kid’s power and someone else we need to get clutch as pitchers avoid him like the plague.

Tuskers Nick Ruggiero (2 for 4, 3 RBI, 2 runs) and Liam Kaseta (2 for 4, 3 RBI, 2B) each supported winning P Austin Wainer (5 IP, 2 ER, 5 Hits, 2 BB) who fanned a career-high 12 Tigers.

LEAGUE II-E

Hen Hud (10-3) continued its winning way with a 6-5 league win over Lourdes, improving to 4-1 in II-E action and working their way toward a top three seed in the playoffs. The Sailors also defeated Ossining, 11-0, behind hurler Matt Imimbo, who pitched five scoreless innings of one-hit ball. Against Lourdes, Ryoji Schwartz led the Sailors, going 3-4 with two doubles and the game-winning RBI single. Billy Riefenhauser had two hits and two RBI to support P Nick Caruso, who chucked six innings and gave up two runs.

CLASS B

Will the real CROTON-HARMON please stand up, please stand up? Croton-Harmon’s 5-4 win over visiting Rye Neck came behind P Max Luke, who didn’t allow an earned run, while holding the Neck to just one hit while struck out nine for the win. reliever Toby Murphy chalked up the save for the Tigers (4-9), who have battled consistency issues all season. Supporting the cause was Bryan Scutari (2 for 3, RBI) and Evan Hunter (2 RBI). The Tigers are also the only team to blemish Briarcliff’s otherwise perfect record, so the potential is there.

PUTNAM VALLEY (5-5) just can’t seem to muster enough offense to make a sustained run at consistency. Wins over Brewster and Pawling were followed by losses to Briarcliff and Blind Brook, which was a tough, 5-4, nine-inning loss. Angelo Milano and Brian McBride each stroked a pair of run-scoring singles, but three unearned runs did the Tigers in against the Trojans. The win over Brewster was big and saw pitcher TJ Brescia (5 IP) and Alex O’Brien (2 IP) combine on a five-hit, seven-K gem.

Make no mistake: The road to the Class B title runs through Briarcliff (14-1).

CLASS C

HALDANE (5-6) got busy in an 8-6 win over Hamilton Saturday by getting clutch hits from George Leiter, Aidan Siegel, Kyle Kisslinger and Alden Dobosz. The Blue Devils will be chasing Tuckahoe and Pawling for Class C bragging rights.