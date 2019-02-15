Ballerina Brings Love of Ballet to New Hawthorne Academy

It isn’t often that young children as well as the more serious ballet student can receive training by an accomplished and still active ballerina.

But that’s what students who sign up for classes at the French-American Ballet Theatre in Hawthorne get to experience.

Last month, Marie Lorene Fichaux, who has danced with major companies throughout Europe and is the principal dancer with the Boston Ballet, opened her program in the downstairs portion of the building that houses Dance 26.

Unlike other schools that may offer a variety of dance styles, Fichaux concentrates on what she knows best.

“My program is definitely ballet specialized,” said Fichaux, who was born and raised near Paris. “I’m focusing on refined ballet. I think it’s missing a little bit in Westchester. Because I have an international background, this is what I wanted to bring to my students here.”

Instruction starts for children as young as six years old with the Ballet I class on Sunday mornings, which introduces basic technique. There is also Ballet II/III on Wednesday and Friday afternoons and evenings for intermediate and advanced dancers that focuses on ballet technique, pointe technique, jumps and turns and work with the double ballet barre. All of those classes are taught by Fichaux.

Performances are scheduled for the students throughout the school year, including a gala.

On Saturday evenings, she holds a Master Class for top students looking to go on to dance in college. She brings in professional dancers to lead those sessions.

For young children she includes some fun and socialization in the 90-minute Ballet I class. Fichaux tries to instill a love for ballet that will make her students return and work hard.

She said ballet is sometimes looked upon as a difficult discipline in order to acquire the best results or that a certain body type is needed, but she looks to dispel those preconceived notions.

“I have kids here who are maybe a little less talented physically or gifted but they have passion, they have drive and they want to be here and I help them give the best of themselves,” Fichaux said. “Then the body follows.”

Whether or not they go on to study ballet at some of the top collegiate programs or ballet schools, as some of her former students have done at other schools, Fichaux wants to see them acquire the discipline that will help them regardless of what they choose to do in life.

Fichaux was attracted to ballet as a young girl when she accompanied her best friend to a class. She excelled when one of her teachers believed in her students so much that many of them went on to dance professionally.

She graduated from the Paris Opera Ballet School and completed her studies at the Ballet School of Teatro alla Scala in Milan, and later performed with its company. Fichaux also went on to dance in Madrid and was the First Artist at the Royal Ballet of London before coming to the United States. She continues to perform throughout the year in Boston and in Europe.

Her international experience allows her to blend the French and American styles of ballet. Fichaux also looks to customize the programs as much as possible for each student.

“Not everybody responds the same way and as an educator you have to be able, I believe, to adapt each style to who I am looking at,” she said.

The French-American Ballet Theatre is located at 26 Broadway in Hawthorne. For more information, visit www.fabtheatre.com, e-mail contact@fabtheatre.com or call 347-943-9882.