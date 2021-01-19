Attacking America’s History Will Not Make Help the Country in the Future

Mr. Stone’s editorial last week, “America at its Best But We Still Have an Awfully Long Way to Go,” is another example of the hatred progressives like himself have for our country’s history.

Those of us privileged to be American citizens have been given a great gift. The progressives in this country want to fundamentally transform that gift. This transformation will destroy the nation we cherish. The fixation on race, class and gender, to the exclusion of all else, will tear us apart. As will the attack on our history that has been going on since the 1960s.

The college campuses, the media, the arts and now a growing portion of the Democratic Party reads from the same progressive script where America is the villain. Man by his nature is flawed and capable of great evil, so no country will ever be perfect, not even our great nation. But I ask Mr. Stone, what other nation in history has provided such freedoms and opportunities as America has for its citizens (and I mean all its citizens)?

While Mr. Stone sees the America of today as our finest time, I look at an America in decline, breaking apart at the seams. If we are to be one nation, we must unite in a love of our nation, take pride in our unique history. Progressives look at our past and only see genocide, racism and sexism; they see something that should be destroyed and started over.

When I look at America’s history, I see the foundation of a nation built on the notion that man has certain God-given rights that no government can take away; I see the heroism of our soldiers, who defeated the greatest superpower in the world to win our freedom and the succeeding generations of soldiers who have died, and continue to die, defending that hard-won freedom.

To be one nation, we need common heroes and common ideals we can all rally around. FDR, Truman and JFK were all men of the left and they loved their country deeply. Why does the left today hate this country so much, what will this hatred bring except more hatred, violence and destruction?

While we should not hide our country’s sins, that should not be the focus of the history that we teach. In the scales of justice, America has done far more good than bad in its 245-year history.

As long as the price of admission to this new utopia that Mr. Stone and other progressives want to create is a rejection of our country and our country’s heroes, I want no part of it. The progressives will receive no mea culpa from me on America’s past. I will continue to revere it and pass on my love of our country to my children.

Andrew Amenn

Yorktown Heights