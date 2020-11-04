Astorino Opens Big Early Lead Over Harckham; Thousands of Absentee Ballots to Be Counted

Former Westchester County executive Rob Astorino has amassed a large lead over Democratic incumbent Peter Harckham in the 40th Senate District race with at least 35,000 absentee ballots to be counted districtwide.

At about midnight Tuesday night, Astorino led by nearly 8,300 votes in Westchester with 84 percent of precincts reporting, which includes in-person early voting and Election Day tallies. In Putnam County, Astorino won by 8,400 votes and by more than 2,700 votes in the Dutchess County portion of the district, according to Board of Elections totals. The Putnam and Dutchess totals include 100 percent of the machine vote.

Speaking to supporters late Tuesday night, Astorino said the race would not be called with so many absentee ballots outstanding despite an apparent lead of more than 19,000.

“We’re not going to know tonight,” Astorino said. “That’s the bottom line. We’re not going to know whether we won or lost tonight. But we’re winning.”

Harckham, in his first term, said Tuesday night he remains “cautiously optimistic” with about 35,000 absentee ballots from the three counties that had been received by Tuesday afternoon. Of those about 20,000 were sent back from Democrats, 7,000 from Republicans and 8,000 from independents or minor parties.

Ballots can be received by the Board of Elections through next Tuesday as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3.