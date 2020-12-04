Assemblyman Byrne Hosting Holiday Toy and Food Drive

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne (R, C, Ref-Mahopac) is hosting a holiday toy and food drive in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities and various local food pantries that serve the region, through December 17.

“The holiday season is about giving, and now more than ever it is essential to help local families in need,” said Byrne. “The pandemic has wreaked havoc on so many members of our communities, many of whom rely on food pantries during the holiday season. Giving back by providing them with food on their tables and gifts for their children during this holiday season is a simple but meaningful act to spread holiday cheer. I am grateful for the opportunity to team up with Ronald McDonald House Charities and help support our many local food pantries to serve our community.”

Any unwrapped toys donated will go to the Ronald McDonald House Charities to give to families who are staying in their charitable residences while their children struggle with a medical crisis. Any non-perishable food donations will go to local food pantries.

Drop-off locations for the drive are: