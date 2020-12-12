Assemblyman Byrne Celebrates Record-Setting Election Win

State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne boasted this week of receiving more votes in the November election than any Assembly candidate in the history of the 94th District.

Running on five party lines, Byrne, a registered Republican, was reelected to a third two-year term with 41,675 votes, defeating Democrat Stephanie Keegan, who received 30,005 votes.

District 94 includes Brewster, Carmel, Southeast, Putnam Valley, Somers, and Yorktown.

“I am honored by the faith the people of Putnam and Westchester counties have placed in me,” said Byrne, who lives in Carmel. “Since first being elected in 2016, I have dedicated myself to being an effective representative who serves and is unafraid to lead, take action, and get results for the people of this district. We have a strong record with a list of real meaningful accomplishments. This is in large part due to our ability to work collaboratively with colleagues from across the political spectrum, including Democrats.”

In Putnam, Byrne garnered 24,207 votes, to 14,769 for Keegan. In Westchester County, he received 17,468, while Keegan pulled in 15,236.

“This year, voters sent a clear message and rejected disinformation campaigns from extremist groups, the media, and special interests. Simply put, voters are tired of the petty partisan politics and want elected officials who are honest, work hard, and get things done,” Byrne said. “They want a better New York, one with lower taxes, safer streets, and a strong economy. I sincerely thank all those who voted for me and endorsed our campaign, including our amazing first responders, healthcare workers, labor unions, and small businesses. To those who decided not to vote for me this past election, I will continue to work to serve you and the best interests of our community at large. As always, the team and I at our district office work to serve everyone.”

The previous vote count mark in the district was held by Assemblyman Will Stephens Jr., who received 36,626 votes in 2004 running unopposed.