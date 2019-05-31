Artists with Disabilities to be Featured at the Peekskill Open Studios, June 1 & 2

Robert Edward Miss, Founder of the Fund for Artists with Disabilities, has coordinated two exhibits by artists with disabilities at the Peekskill Arts Alliance’s Open Studios slated for the weekend of June 1 and 2, 2019, noon to 5 p.m., rain or shine. The Fund’s inclusion program title is Our Art Belongs! Artists who receive services from two Westchester human services agencies will be represented at the Open Studios: Arc Westchester and the Institutes of Applied Human Dynamics or IAHD.

Arc Westchester artists will be on display at the Division Grill Restaurant, 26 North Division Street, owned by Arne Paglia. For Arc Westchester information: Regina Moore rmoore@arcwestchester.org

IAHD artists will be exhibited at the SIA Gallery, 1 South Division Street, owned by Nadine Gordon Taylor. For IAHD information: Erin McSorley emcsorley@iahdny.org

Both Mr. Paglia and Ms. Gordon Taylor have generously donated their spaces for these exhibits. Many of the art works will be for sale. However, the display space owners have waived any fees. Robert Edward Miss has also offered his services pro bono.

Open Studio Catalogs for all exhibit locations will be available at the Gazebo, North Division and Park streets. To learn more: www.peekskillartsalliance.org

The Peekskill Arts Alliance website has more detailed information about the two exhibits. Go to their Open Studios page, scroll down to Galleries.

The Peekskill Open Studios is an event of the Peekskill Arts Alliance, Robin Kline, President

r2kline@gmail.com

For Our Art Belongs! and Fund for Artists with Disabilities information or to offer support:

Robert Edward Miss robertemiss@gmail.com 914-714-2295

Note: The Fund for Artists with Disabilities Fund, founded and seeded by Robert Edward Miss, is a Field-of-Interest Fund, housed at the Westchester Community Foundation, a division of NY Community Trust. Our Art Belongs! Inclusion Program is an umbrella designation for activities on behalf of building up the Fund for Artists with Disabilities to the point that significant grants can be awarded.

