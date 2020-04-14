Arrest Made in Putnam County Animal Cruelty Case

A Carmel woman was arrested Tuesday on three counts each of animal abandonment and animal cruelty after the Putnam County SPCA was able to trace three severely emaciated pit bulls to the suspect.

Tammy M. Williams, a Sunset Boulevard resident, kept three abandoned dogs on Tinker Hill Road in Putnam Valley on Mar. 2, authorities said.

Over the past month, officers from the SPCA conducted numerous interviews, which connected Williams to the dogs. The mid-age to older dogs, a brown and white male, and two females, one brown and white and the other brindle/dark brown, were brought to Carmel Animal Hospital for examination after they were discovered. All three dogs were rated a 1 on the Body Condition Score, according to the SPCA.

They were brought to Carmel Animal Hospital and have improved after treatment. The dogs are all in foster care.

“The conditions the dogs were found in and the circumstances of their abandonment required a team approach – from the Putnam County SPCA Dog Control Officer Mary Madsen recognizing the severe condition the dogs were in, to the expertise of Carmel Animal Hospital’s care and the assistance of the Sheriff’s Department, Carmel Police, Kent Police and Putnam County Probation in providing help in locating the suspect, made the arrest of the individual currently charged in the alleged commission of the crimes possible,” said Putnam County SPCA Chief Ken Ross.

Williams will be arraigned in Carmel Justice Court on May 12 and in Putnam Valley Justice Court on May 19.

The Putnam County SPCA 24-hour hotline is 845-520-6915.