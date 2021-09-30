Annual Support Connection Walk in Yorktown Adjusting to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to be a challenge, and for non-profit organizations such as Yorktown-based Support Connection, adjustments must continually be made to remain viable and provide the services they have offered for the last 25 years.

The most significant change Support Connection was forced to make last year was with its annual Support-A-Walk for Breast and Ovarian Cancer, normally held the first Sunday in October at FDR State Park in Yorktown.

Due to the health and safety restrictions of the pandemic, that live event wasn’t possible in 2020, so instead it took place virtually with a theme of “Walk With Us, Wherever You Are.”

Still not out of the woods this year with COVID-19, the 2021 version of Support-A-Walk, scheduled for this Sunday, Oct. 3, still won’t feature the typical crowd of thousands of people that have made it a can’t-miss day of love and hope.

“For years, we have been helping people nationwide. Now, rather than just making a donation to the Walk, people throughout the country are able to walk in their own communities, regardless of where they live,” said longtime Support Connection Executive Director Kathy Quinn.

Since Support Connection does not receive funds from any national cancer organizations, including Relay for Life, Susan G. Komen or Making Strides, it relies heavily on donations raised from Support-A-Walk. The goal is to raise $250,000.

While Support Connection is encouraging everyone once again to “Walk With Us, Wherever You Are,” FDR Park will be open for anyone that wants to lend their support in person and get some fresh air.

Support Connection representatives will be at the park by 9 a.m., in the area near Parking Lot 1. For those who decide to walk in the park, there will be a Support-A-Walk Welcome Table, with volunteers to answer questions. At 9:45 a.m., a brief opening ceremony will take place on the walk path next to Parking Lot 1. The kickoff is at 10 a.m.

Support Connection is suggesting a good place for groups or individuals to meet is the grassy area near Parking Lot 1 between 9 and 9:45 a.m. Everyone who will attend in person is being encouraged to practice social distancing, wear masks when in close proximity to others and use hand sanitizer if needed.

DeVito & Son has been one of many businesses that has backed Support Connection over the years.

“The service they provide, free of charge, to women with breast, ovarian and other gynecological cancers and their families is second to none,” said Janet DeVito.

“There truly isn’t another organization in our area that comes close to doing what Support Connection does, and unlike most other cancer support organizations, almost every dollar raised by Support Connection goes directly toward helping women in need.”

“The most important reason we support Support Connection is its incredible staff and volunteers,” DeVito added. “They know first-hand what these women and their families are going through and are uniquely qualified to provide them with help, strength and hope during a very difficult and frightening time. This is not a job for the Support Connection staff, it is a vocation and they do it with incredible passion, compassion and empathy.”

To learn more about the Support-A-Walk or to donate or participate, visit www.supportconnection.org/support-a-walk or contact Support Connection at 914-962-6402 or walk@supportconnection.org.