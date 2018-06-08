Annual Relay for Life of Yorktown Event Slated for Friday

One of the region’s top fundraising Relay for Life events to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held Friday at the Yorktown Community and Cultural Center on Veterans Road.

This year’s Relay, which runs from 4 p.m. to midnight, has set a goal of $150,000. As of Monday, almost $68,000 has been pledged.

Jane McCarthy, Westchester Region Volunteer Rep for the American Cancer Society and former six-year chair of Relay for Life of Yorktown, has already exceeded her fundraising goal and recently posted some reasons why she is committed to the cause.

“I Relay for those who can’t. I Relay because I recently spoke to over 500 4th, 5th and 8th graders and 98% of them knew someone with Cancer! I want to finish the fight against cancer so that they do not have to speak to 4th and 5th graders when they are almost 50,” McCarthy stated.

“I Relay for my friends who are powerful, amazing survivors: Dawn, Debbie, Jean, Julie, Kathleen, Lisa, Lori, Rachel, Regina, Sharon, Tim. I Relay in honor of those who have been lost to this awful disease!” she continued. “I Relay because it is heartwarming, inspirational and WE Make a Difference! I Relay because I LOVE Purple Power! I Relay because I LOVE People! I Relay because I know our money goes to fund high level researchers who are working on a CURE! I Relay because I will never lose HOPE!”

Relay for Life of Yorktown is a community gathering where groups, organizations and teams fill the YCCC field with booths and activities. A survivor/caregiver walk around the track will take place at 5:30 p.m. After dark, an always moving Luminaria Ceremony to acknowledge everyone touched by a cancer will be held. More than 500 Luminaria have been dedicated this year.

For more information, visit http://main.acsevents.org.