Annual Relay for Life of Yorktown Slated Friday

One of the region’s top fundraising Relay for Life events to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held Friday at Jack DeVito Memorial Field behind the Yorktown Community and Cultural Center on Veterans Road.

This year’s Relay, which runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., has set a goal of $130,000. As of Monday, more than $78,000 has been pledged.

Relay for Life of Yorktown is a community gathering where groups, organizations and teams fill the YCCC field with booths and activities. A survivor/caregiver dinner will take place at 5:30 p.m. with food donated by local restaurants. The opening ceremony will start at 7 p.m., followed by a survivor/caregiver lap around the track. After dark, an always moving Luminaria Ceremony to acknowledge everyone touched by a cancer will be held at 10 p.m.

Other highlights of this year’s event include inflatables for children sponsored by Funflatables, a pizza truck by Roger & Sons, the Yorktown High School Jazz Band performance, the Light Saber Guild teaching light saber classes, and Once Upon a Tea Party will be doing princess and superhero meet and greets.

As of Monday, the top three fundraising teams in Yorktown reported by the American Cancer Society are Building Blocks for a CURE ($13,746), HAWKS ($13,407) and Love Struck ($10,110). The top three individuals are Cathy Poulin ($5,730), Kristina Iennaco ($4,229) and Denise Gabriele-Poulin ($3,879).

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, the Relay for Life movement of 3.5 million participants across the world unite at more than 4,500 events to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change. Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, the event can last up to 24 hours and empowers communities to take a stand against cancer. Since 1985, Relay For Life events in the United States have raised more than $6.3 billion.

For more information, visit www.relayforlife.org/yorktownny or call 1-800-227-2345.