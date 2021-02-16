Amtrak Train Strikes Car Attempting to Cross Railroad Tracks in Peekskill

No injuries were reported after an Amtrak train struck a car attempting to cross the tracks Monday afternoon at the Riverfront Green in Peekskill.

Peekskill Police Lieutenant Jack Galusha said police received a 911 call at approximately 3:20 p.m. about a train colliding with a vehicle at the crossing.

Upon arrival, police found a Honda Civic with heavy front-end damage had been struck by an Amtrak train heading north from Grand Central Station to Poughkeepsie. An eyewitness told Examiner Media it appears the driver tried to travel through the barriers and signal lights towards the river.

The female operator of the Honda was not injured and an initial report from Amtrak officials was all occupants of the train also avoided injury.

Galusha said Peekskill Police contained the scene until MTA Police arrived and commenced their investigation. Local firefighters and ambulance corps members also responded to the scene.

By 4:30 p.m., the train was able to depart and the car was taken away on a flatbed truck. The mishap caused some delays throughout the day on the Hudson line.