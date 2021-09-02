Alzheimer’s Association and Hudson Valley Renegades Partner on Awareness

The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter are partnering to educate the community about Alzheimer’s disease during Alzheimer’s Awareness Evening to be held at the Sept. 10 game.

The same evening the Renegades, the high Class A affiliate of the New York Yankees, will host the Brooklyn Cyclones at 7 p.m. at Dutchess Stadium.

The $22 ticket package will include reserve seating and a Renegades hat. The Alzheimer’s Association will have a table at the game with staff on hand to talk about the organization’s programs, services and fundraisers.

“It is important for our Hudson Valley Renegades team to partner with organizations to make a difference in our community,” said Steve Gliner, president and general manager of the Renegades. “I am happy that we are able to support the Alzheimer’s Association to bring awareness to those impacted by this horrible disease.”

David Sobel, executive director of the Alzheimer’s Association Hudson Valley Chapter, said the organization is thrilled to partner with the Renegades.

“We want families affected by dementia to know we’re there for them as research continues to find a cure,” Sobel said. “We are looking forward to a fun and informative night at Dutchess Stadium.”

Some facts and figures about Alzheimer’s disease:

An estimated 5.8 million Americans of all ages are living with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2019, including 200,000 under the age of 65.

Without development of medical breakthroughs, the number of people age 65 and older with Alzheimer’s dementia may nearly triple from 5.6 million to 13.8 million by 2050.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., and it is the fifth leading cause of death for those age 65 and older.

Total national cost of caring for those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias is estimated at $290 billion (not including unpaid caregiving) in 2019, of which $195 billion is the cost to Medicare and Medicaid; out-of-pocket costs represent $63 billion of the total payments, while other costs total $32 billion.

More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

Fans can help find a cure by participating in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held at more than 600 locations nationwide. The Westchester Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, at SUNY Purchase and the Dutchess/Ulster Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 16, starting on the Highland side of the Walkway Over the Hudson.

The walks will be held in person, observing safety protocols, but participants can also choose to participate remotely at the locations of their choice.

More information about all five of the Hudson Valley’s walks is available at www.HudsonValleyWalks.org