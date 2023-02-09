Affordable Senior Housing Units Proposed in Greenburgh

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

A developer is proposing to build 62 units of affordable senior citizen housing at the former WESTHELP complex on the grounds of Westchester Community College in Greenburgh.

Last week, Mark Soja presented his plans to the Greenburgh Town Board during a work session. Two years ago, Soja completed 74 units of affordable senior citizen housing on the site in a complex called Mayfair Apartments.

The land is owned by Westchester County but is located within Greenburgh, so the town will oversee the full SEQRA environmental review.

“My office receives almost daily requests from seniors who hope to move into affordable housing,” Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner said. “There is a significant affordable housing shortage in Westchester.”

Soja told the Town Board he currently has 275 seniors on a waiting list for affordable housing. Two years ago, 575 applications for the 74 units he built were submitted.

If his plans are approved, Soja said he will convert an administrative building on the property to 14 housing units and construct the other 48 units on vacant space.