Acts of Vandalism Probed in Town of Yorktown

Yorktown Police are investigating several acts of vandalism on town and private property that occurred Saturday in the early morning hours.

Four glass doors were shattered at the Yorktown Sage in the Albert Capellini Cultural and Community Center, a menorah was toppled at Veterans’ Field and multiple windows were broken at John C. Hart Memorial Library in Shrub Oak.

In addition, windows at the First Presbyterian Church and the St. Patrick’s Old Stone Church were destroyed.

In a joint statement, Yorktown Police Chief Robert Noble and Supervisor Matt Slater stated the incidents appear to be linked.

“As soon as these criminal acts were discovered town government took immediate action,” Slater and Noble stated. “The Yorktown Police opened an investigation and are currently collecting evidence and reviewing video of the immediate and surrounding areas. Town personnel are repairing the damaged town facilities.”

Town officials are monitoring its other public facilities and the Yorktown Police will maintain an increased presence.

“The Town of Yorktown wholeheartedly condemns these hateful and disrespectful acts. We will attempt to identify and hold accountable those responsible to the fullest extent of the law,” Slater and Noble stated. “Destructive acts such as these have no place in Yorktown. They have no place in any community. We ask that our community assist our police department by sharing any information that may be helpful in the apprehension of those responsible for these crimes.”

Anyone with any relevant information is asked to contact the Yorktown Police Department by phone at 914-962-4141 or by email info@yorktownpd.org.