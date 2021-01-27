Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 636 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 90,665 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 11,259 active cases, a decrease of 236 over the previous day, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.11 percent, with 8,951 tests administered on Sunday, according to the state tracker. Overall, more than 1.72 million COVID tests have been taken in Westchester since March.

The county reported seven more deaths, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,858. This week 12 people have died from the virus in Westchester, with 183 fatalities since the start of the new year.

As of Monday, there are 550 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 7,071, with 67 additional positive cases recorded on Tuesday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 8.63 percent, with 776 tests administered Sunday.

Putnam currently has 1,141 active cases, a decrease of 19 over the previous day.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported on Tuesday, raising the overall death toll to 77 since the start of the pandemic. Ten people have died of the virus since the start of 2021.

Statewide there were 11,064 new positive cases on Tuesday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 6.79 percent.

The state recorded 162 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 34,407 since last March.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,831, an increase of 101 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,350,054 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Vaccine Update

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that New York’s health care distribution sites have received 1,304,050 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have administered 93 percent or 1,210,339, of them to eligible individuals. Of the 564,600 second doses received, 166,640 have been administered, Cuomo said.

As of Monday, the Westchester County government has directly administered 16,165 vaccines to eligible residents, with 12,838 individuals inoculated since the County Center became a distribution site on Jan. 13. The county health department has immunized 3,327 people.

“We know the vaccine is the weapon that ends the war. That’s why New York has built a vast infrastructure of providers and pop-up sites to get shots in arms quickly and fairly on a massive scale. The only problem – we don’t have nearly enough supply,” Cuomo said. “This isn’t just a New York problem, it’s happening across the country. The previous administration opened up the floodgates of eligibility and instead of increasing supply, they actually decreased it. We have the demand and the infrastructure in place to easily administer over 100,000 vaccinations per day, but our hands are tied – we need more supply!”

Currently, seven million New Yorkers are eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1A and 1B. That includes essential workers, police, firefighters, other public safety workers, educators, transit workers and people 65 and up.

While the federal government under the Trump administration increased eligibility for the vaccine, the supply has actually decreased in recent weeks. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

Despite the shortage of COVID vaccines, click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.