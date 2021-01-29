As active coronavirus cases this week began to decline following the post-holiday surge, new data saw a bit of a rise in Westchester and Putnam counties on Thursday.

Cases of coronavirus in Westchester County increased by 839, bringing the total number of positive cases to 92,062 since the start of the pandemic. There are now 11,193 active cases, an increase of 116 over the previous day, state data shows.

“That number is very consistent from where we’ve been for about three weeks in the 11,000 range,” County Executive George Latimer said in a briefing on Thursday. “We had been climbing rapidly from Election Day until now, gaining 10,000 active cases over that period of time.”

While active cases have slightly flattened in recent weeks at a high number, he noted an uptick can be caused by a particular day experiencing a high volume of testing.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.08 percent, with 13,809 tests administered on Tuesday, according to the state tracker. Comparatively, there were 558 new cases reported on Wednesday of 8,454 tests taken.

Overall, more than 1.74 million COVID tests have been dispensed in Westchester since March.

The county reported 11 more deaths, bringing the COVID-19-related death toll to 1,875. This week 29 people have died from the virus in Westchester, with 200 fatalities since the start of the new year.

“We’ve had a very steep increase in the number of fatalities over the last couple of months,” Latimer said. “And the fatality number is the statistic that carries with it great emotion and a great sense of sorrow and loss that can’t be regained.”

As of Tuesday, there are 569 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Latimer added that the Westchester County Center has inoculated 15,715 people as of Wednesday. Click HERE to see if you’re eligible to make an appointment.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 7,171, with 59 additional positive cases recorded on Thursday, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 5.35 percent, with 1,102 tests administered Tuesday.

Putnam currently has 1,095 active cases, an increase of six over the previous day.

There have been 79 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam since the start of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported on Thursday, but three people have died from the virus this week, with 12 overall fatalities since the start of 2021.

Statewide there were 13,398 new positive cases on Thursday, state data shows. The daily positivity rate is 5.34 percent.

The state recorded 162 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 34,742 since last March.

Statewide hospitalizations stand at 8,520, a decrease of 251 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,374,480 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Thursday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.