$5.2M from State Secured for Road Repair in Town of Yorktown

Route 35/202 in the Town of Yorktown will be repaired, thanks to $5.2 million secured from two New York State lawmakers.

Senator Pete Harckham and Assemblyman Matt Slater last week announced the funding for Route 35/202. The new funding for road repairs is part of a $100 million state effort at 64 different locations statewide to renew well-trafficked roadways impacted by extreme weather.

“The current disrepair of certain sections of our state roadways is unacceptable,” said Harckham. “Governor Hochul’s timely influx of funding for necessary improvements on two important area thoroughfares will benefit local residents and small businesses, as well as those traveling through the region. Ensuring the safety of motorists on our roads needs to remain a priority when it comes to infrastructure investments, and I will continue to fight for funding to help improve the condition of our roadways.”

“We know our state roads need greater care and investment, both in Putnam and Westchester counties. These corridors are the main arteries that connect our communities,” said Slater, a former Yorktown supervisor. “Residents throughout the 94th Assembly District pay some of the highest property taxes in the country, and having safe state roads is not an unfair expectation. Working with our partners on all levels of government, I am glad to see this road will be paved for the safety of all who traverse it.”

The work on Route 35/202 will occur from the Taconic State Parkway interchange to Route 118.

“This is a major thoroughfare in our community and this project will improve the quality of life for our residents and benefit all of our visitors as well,” said Yorktown Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli. “I thank our state representatives for making this happen.”