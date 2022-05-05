$450K Requested for Repairs at White Plains Fire HQ, City Hall

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Renovations to White Plains Fire Department’s headquarters on Mamaroneck Avenue and the City Hall Annex Building were discussed at the Common Council special meeting/work session on April 25.

Stefania Mignone, the newly-appointed Commissioner of the Department of Public Works, detailed the renovations — both of which were the result of unexpected damages.

At Fire Station Six, the upstairs bathroom had a blockage, which resulted in a pipe failure that then caused the ceiling below to collapse. As a result, all fixtures need to be replaced, including the plumbing and repairing the plastered ceiling below.

In addition, there have been consistent sewage blockages in the primary waste line in the building’s basement.

“After some investigation, we found that the cast iron pipe throughout the basement has deteriorated due to old age and needs replacement,” Mignone said.

Lastly, an additional pipe broke, causing water infiltration in the ceiling and walls of the emergency exit staircase at the firehouse.

Mignone said they have located where the leaks are in the pipe, and those portions will be replaced. As a result, the emergency exits, staircase, walls and ceilings need to be repaired from water damage from the leaks.

“These were all unexpected failures, and we’re requesting an additional $100,000 to the existing renovation to fire facilities capital project,” Mignone said.

In the City Hall Annex Building, which is home to the Department of Parking and Traffic, the underground heating pipes failed and caused steam leaks inside the building — also an unexpected failure.

According to Mignone, the best repair option is to install a hot water perimeter radiation heating system with electric boilers as the heat source.

“The electric boilers are very reliable and can easily be controlled to use the minimum amount of energy to maintain comfort in the space,” Mignone said. “This will seamlessly integrate with our existing city-wide building control system.”

The repair comes with a request of $350,000.