4,000 Remain Without Power; Service Expected to Return This Evening

About 4,000 customers in Westchester remained without power this morning from Monday’s powerful storms that knocked down trees and power lines throughout the county, Con Edison reported.

Briarcliff Manor, Cortlandt and Greenburgh were among the Westchester communities with the most customers remaining out of service.

The company also continues to restore small numbers of customers in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx.

The vast majority of customers who are still without power can expect to have their service restored by 11 p.m., Con Edison reported. Repairs that will restore power to small numbers of customers – sometimes even just a single customer – may take longer.

Winds knocked trees and branches onto power lines, causing customers to lose service. Con Edison worked with local public works crews to clear dozens of roads blocked by fallen trees and branches.

Crews must de-energize wires that are entangled in the trees before they can cut the wires and have the trees removed.

Con Edison crews are supplemented by 90 extra contractors to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible. In addition, the company has moved workers from other regions into Westchester to help complete the restoration.

For the latest information on outages and restoration times visit the Con Edison outage map at https://apps.coned.com/stormcenter/external/default.html.