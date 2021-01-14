The Rotary Million Mask Challenge “Take 2” tour will stop at White Plains High School’s student parking lot at 11 a.m. Thursday with a delivery of 200,000 surgical masks, 50,000 children’s masks, and 50,000 KN95 masks that will be picked-up by 25 Rotary clubs in Westchester and New York City.

After the distribution stop in White Plains, the truck will go on to Harlem and Staten Island for all District 7230 Rotary Clubs.

Of the 300,000 masks, 112,000 surgical masks and 29,000 children’s masks will be distributed by Rotary Clubs in Westchester County and the Bronx for first responders, health care organizations, food pantries, and children’s organizations in their communities.

The Rotary Million Mask Challenge was the brainchild of Connecticut Rotary member Ted Rossi and his Rossi Family Foundation. In October they secured a million masks and donated them to first responders, health care organizations, and needy communities in the Northeast. Rotarians throughout the area organized and participated in the distribution, “Take 1.”

A total of 25 Rotary Clubs in Westchester, Bronx and Riverdale are participating in the Jan. 14 White Plains tour stop. They will be joined by Westchester County Executive George Latimer, White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, and White Plains Schools Superintendent Joseph Ricca.

The masks will be distributed to numerous community organizations including food pantries, volunteer ambulance corps, family community centers, youth bureaus, St. John’s Hospital, and Sound Shore Hospital. The White Plains organizations that will be receiving masks are: WP Youth Bureau, Salvation Army WP, Slater Ctr./Ecumenical Food Pantry, Grace Church Food Pantry, WP elementary schools, El Centro Hispano, Lifting Up Westchester, Coachman Family Center, and Feeding Westchester.