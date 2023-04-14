$2M Facilities Improvement Fund Created in Putnam County

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Putnam County Legislature last week approved Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne’s $2 million Facilities Improvement Fund. The budget transfer will be used to make needed improvements and repairs to existing county facilities.

“The condition of numerous county facilities has deteriorated over the past decade,” Byrne said. “Many of our existing facilities that provide for the core functions of county government need serious repairs and upgrades. Our public employees deserve to work in buildings they can take pride in, and where they feel safe and secure. Likewise, our residents and visitors who utilize our county spaces and services should feel the same.”

“This is a great investment for our county and our future,” said Legislator Bill Gouldman, Chair of the Physical Services Committee. “While our residents may not frequent these buildings every day, the public servants working for our residents are. They need facilities that are conducive to serving our constituents. I’m delighted my colleagues in the legislature all agreed to support this measure.”

Some examples of projects the County Facilities Improvement Fund can be used for were cited in County Executive Byrne’s State of the County and, subject to additional legislative approval, include structural repairs to the Board of Elections building as well as exterior and roof repairs at the Koehler Memorial Senior Center.

The fund is also expected to also be used to support various ADA accessibility improvements.

“Making sure our employees have a comfortable environment in which to work, increasing accessibility, and making county facilities more welcome to residents should be a priority and I’m proud to have supported the measure,” said Legislative Chairman Paul Jonke.