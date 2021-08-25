$29M Bridge Project at Pudding St. on Taconic in Putnam Valley Finished

Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced a $28.9 million project to construct a new bridge over the Taconic State Parkway at the Pudding Street intersection in Putnam Valley, as well as new ramps to better enable motorists to get on and off the parkway, has been completed.

The project used modern and sustainable engineering practices to eliminate the at-grade crossing and realign the parkway at the dangerous intersection. The improvements increase sight distance and mobility for school buses and improves access for emergency services.

“The enhancements over the Taconic State Parkway will make it easier for motorists in Putnam Valley to reach their destinations more quickly and safely than ever before,” Cuomo said. “As the COVID-19 pandemic spread across New York, the dedicated workers on this project continued to come to work and completed the job on time and on budget, maintaining the historic integrity of the Taconic State Parkway and advancing our commitment to meet the transportation needs of local communities.”

Large rock blasts were needed to accommodate the new bridge and ramps. To accentuate the parkway’s historic status, a modern, two-span bridge structure was built with aesthetic features that mimic the appearance of existing bridges on the Taconic State Parkway, including a steel component appearance, decorative fencing, and concrete structural elements with recessed decorative features.

An improved drainage system was also installed as part of the project. To accommodate the new bridge and ramps, wetlands were relocated within the project area. The project also included the replacement of an existing culvert carrying Pudding Street over Roaring Brook.

“With the advocacy of the Roaring Brook Lake Association, the assistance of Senator Sue Serino and the full support of Governor Cuomo and the NY State Department of Transportation; the Town of Putnam Valley is so pleased to have the Pudding St. Overpass completed and in full use,” said Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio. “This overpass is so necessary for the safety of our residents and especially our school children as they cross the heavily traveled Taconic Highway. Thanks go to Governor Cuomo who saw the need for the overpass and all those who assisted in finally having this exceptionally important travel-way built.”

Local state representatives Susan Serino and Kevin Byrne also celebrated the completion of the construction.

“Decades in the making, the completion of the Pudding Street Overpass is a tremendous win for the local community and every driver who travels this stretch of the Taconic,” said State Senator Susan Serino.

“The Pudding Street Bridge is an essential infrastructure project for the residents of Putnam County and New York,” said State Assemblyman Kevin Byrne. “We’ve heard politicians and bureaucrats talk about this project for decades. Witnessing the completion of this critical project is no small feat. Members of the community and local officials have been advocating for this overpass tirelessly.”