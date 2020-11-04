2020 Election Live Updates: Monitoring Votes in Westchester, Putnam Counties

Voters nationwide have spent countless hours waiting in line over the last week to cast their ballot for the 2020 Election and now the time has come to tally them up and declare a winner.

With the polls having closed at 9 p.m., results in Westchester and Putnam counties will continue to trickle in throughout the night. Due to COVID-19, it may take a little bit longer than previous years for results to be recorded. Either way, stick with Examiner Media as we provide updated results for each race listed below.**

* = Incumbent

United States President:

*Donald Trump (R): Joe Biden (D):

Biden 223 Electoral Votes

Trump 174 Electoral Votes

New York Senate: 40th District

*Peter Harckham (D): Rob Astorino (R):



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 176 out of 209 Districts, with Harckham down 40% to 60% for Astorino.

The Putnam County Board of Elections reports all districts have been tallied with Astorino receiving 65% of the vote and Harckham garnering 34%.

New York Senate: 37th District –

*Shelley Mayer (D) Dr. Liviu Saimovici (R):



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 246 out of 315 Districts, with Mayer at 47% and 53% for Saimovici.

New York Senate: 41st District

*Sue Serino (R): Putnam – 1,002 Karen Smythe (D): Putnam – 1,995



The Putnam County Board of Elections reports Serino with 57% of the votes and Smythe with 42%.

New York Senate: 38th District

Bill Weber (R): Elijah Reichlin-Melnick (D):



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 26 out of 30 Districts, with Weber reporting 49% of the vote and Reichlin-Melnick ahead with 51%.

New York State Assembly: 95th District

*Sandy Galef (D) Lawrence Chiulli (R)



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 81 out of 89 Districts, with Chiulli gathering 50% of the vote and Galef with 50%.

The Putnam County Board of Elections reports all districts have been tallied with Galef receiving 50% of the vote and Chiulli close behind with 49%.

New York State Assembly: 94th District

*Kevin Byrne (R) Stephanie Keegan (D)



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 55 out of 61 Districts, with Byrne leading with 73% and Keegan reporting 27% of the vote.

The Putnam County Board of Elections reports all districts have been tallied with Byrne receiving 67% of the vote and Keegan 32%.

New York State Assembly: 93rd District

Chris Burdick (D) John Nuculovic (R)



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 99 out of 116 Districts, with Nuculovic leading with 53% and Burdick reporting 47% of the vote.

U.S. House of Representatives: District 17

Mondaire Jones (D) Maureen McArdle Schulman (R) Josh Eisen Yehudish Gottesfeld (C) Michael Parietti



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 299 out of 354 Districts, with Jones at 48% and Schulman at 48%. Eisen has 0%, Gottesfeld has 3%, and Parietti also 0%

The Rockland County Board of Elections is reporting 277 out of 277 Districts with Jones ahead with 47.36% and Schulman at 43.65%. Yehudis garnered 3.39%, Eisen 4.06% and Parietti 1.47%.

U.S. House of Representatives: District 18

*Sean Patrick Maloney (D) Chele Farley (R) Scott Smith (LB)



The Westchester Board of Elections is reporting 62 out of 68 Districts, with Farley leading with 57% and Maloney reporting 43% of the vote. Smith has 1%.

The Putnam County Board of Elections reports all districts are tallied with Farley ahead with 56% and Maloney receiving 42.52% votes. Smith has .78%.

Putnam County Legislature: District 3

*Toni Addonizio (R) 60% of the vote Vincent Fiorentino (D) 39% of the vote



**unofficial preliminary numbers issued by the Board of Elections