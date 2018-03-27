2018 Baseball Preview

The Road to Boulder Stadium

With the recent stretch of four Nor’easters in less than three weeks, it hardly seems like it’s time to take anyone out to the ol’ ball game, but once the Section 1 baseball season begins it could be over in the blink of an eye.

“With this weather we might need everyone to pitch since we’ll have to squeeze in 20 games in something like 22 (eligible) dates,” Lakeland Coach Bill Casey said.

That’s an absurd amount of games to squeeze in to so little time, but that’s the hand Mother Nature has dealt, and if managers don’t have pitchers who can deal, they could be in heap of trouble, especially with local teams adapting to Year 2 of NYSPHSAA rules surrounding pitch counts, rest between starts and innings pitched per week.

Aimed at preventing injuries and overuse of adolescent arms, the pitch count regulations limit varsity pitchers to 105 in one day (while capping JV pitchers at 85 and modified at 75). It also details periods of rest, depending on how many pitches are thrown. For varsity pitchers who throw between 96 and 105 pitches, four nights of rest are required. Three nights’ rest are required if 66 and 95 pitches are thrown, two for 31 to 65 pitches and one night’s rest for one to 30 pitches.

There could, as a result, be a lot of pitchers toeing the rubber who might not normally be asked to do so. Additionally, the newly-enacted NYSPHSAA mercy rule could also affect who pitches: Beginning this spring, there will be a mercy rule for baseball teams throughout NYS. If the run differential is 10 runs or more after five innings (four-and-a-half innings if the home team in winning), the game will be declared over. The game-ending procedure will be in effect for the next two years, considered as its trial period.

Lots of wheeling and dealing for managers to contend with as they seek their place at Boulder Stadium, home of the Section 1 championships: So have a look-see, won’t you…

CLASS AA (Arlington, reigning champ)

It is time to start looking at YORKTOWN (9-13-1) as more than just a lacrosse school after the 16th-seeded Huskers upset the apple cart last season by knocking off No.1 North Rockland in the opening round of the Class AA tournament. Mahopac finished off Yorktown in the quarters, but the bread is in the basket and the Huskers are poised to feed this spring.

Coach Sean Kennedy has three legitimate hurlers toeing the Yorktown rubber this season, and this trio will do significant damage to opposing lineups when healthy, beginning with junior lefty Anthony Fusco. The All-League hurler has already committed to play next-level ball at Albany. Powerful and crafty, Fusco sits at a sturdy 6’3” and 245 pounds, torching gas at 85-87 MPH with some dirty off-speed stuff.

“As a sophomore he only gave up seven hits in 17 innings,” Coach Kennedy said. “He might wind up being the most dominant pitcher we have had, and that is saying something with Chris Henry (St. John’s), Jack Kelly (Manhattan) and Jim Sharkey (Fairleigh Dickinson) over the last three years.”

Senior RHP Alby Cuifetelli returns with All-League honors as well. A quick worker who pounds the zone, Cuifetelli fired 37 innings last year to the tune of a 1.60 ERA.

“He threw first-pitch strikes to 75% of his batters and averaged just 16 pitches an inning,” Kennedy said. “And he’s added 2-3 MPH this off-season to top out around 85.”

Opponents will also want to pay close attention to junior lefty Joe Sgobbo, a 6’5” 240-pounder with near-90 MPH gas. “Not many teams know about Joe, but they will soon,” Kennedy said. “He will soon gain a lot of attention. We will look to use him more out of the bullpen, so he might not put up some of the gaudy pitching stats, but with our depth on the mound he has the ability to shorten games.”

Yorktown has several other core guys that Kennedy admires, including Nick Farda, Tyler McDonell and Chris Sica.

“The kids really think this is a year to make a deep run and I would be disappointed if we don’t win a league title,” Kennedy admitted. “Section titles are so hard to win, and there is so much quality pitching in the section now. The tournament is a lot about the matchups, but we feel we have the best pitching top to bottom in the section and are set to make a good run.”

Yorktown hasn’t had the kind of run to produce a Section 1 title since 1995, but 2018 could shake out as a banner campaign if the unit remains healthy and focused on the task at hand.

MAHOPAC (15-8) reached the Section 1 Class AA semifinals as a No.9 seed in Coach Chris Miller’s final year as Indian boss, thus ending a successful nine-year run when Miller accepted an admin job at Yorktown High where he became an assistant principal. His departure opened the door for Indian assistant coach and former Mahopac star Myk Lugbauer, who enters Year 1 of a new era at Mahopac; where baseball has long been a staple of the community.

Having graduated in 2006 before moving on to the University of Maine, Lugbauer, a catcher with a hose for an arm, was also the last “big bat” to come out of Mahopac, which has relied more on pitching, defense and small ball to remain a consistent part of the baseball fabric in Section 1.

“It’s been my dream to take this program over and having worked under Coach Miller for as long as I did, I know I’m ready,” Lugbauer said. “The tradition here is second to none, starting with Mr. (Frank) Miele, Coach (Frank) Moloney and then Coach Miller.”

The Indians were the only team to beat eventual Class AA champ Arlington twice during the 2017 regular season and Lugbauer believes his players have the drive to continue to improve, maybe even challenge for Mahopac’s first Section 1 title since 1997 when ace Chris Tantalos guided the Indians to the NYS Final before his tragic passing a few years later.

“We return a good portion of our lineup and we have some new guys coming in that will fill the holes we had nicely,” said Lugbauer, a Louisville Slugger freshman all-American, an America East first-team player as a sophomore and a Louisville Slugger preseason third-team All-American as a junior. “We aren’t as experienced on the mound as I would like us to be, but I think we have the talent to make up for our inexperience. I think our biggest strength is going to be our defense. We have a bunch of guys who are willing to sacrifice their bodies to make a big play. I think it will be a good year for Pac baseball.”

Ace RHP Anthony Simeone will anchor the staff. The senior will also play infield for the Indians, seeking their first sectional title since 1997.

“Anthony did a good job on the mound for us last year and will be looked at as our ace this year,” Lugbauer said. “He is competitive on the mound and isn’t afraid to go after hitters. At the plate he will hit in the middle of the order for us. He hits the ball hard to all fields and has good at bats for us.”

Senior OF Steve Daly sets the tone at the top of the order.

“Steve is a gritty ball player,” Lugbauer said. “He never comes home from a game clean and always leaves it out on the field. He is going to provide a spark for us at the top of the order.”

Senior OF Anthony Caminitti has made the biggest jump from last year and will be a middle-of-the-order hitter. Senior P Billy Moeller should also make a significant jump this season. With an increase in velocity, he is going to get a lot of innings as a starter on the mound.

Senior Dylan Brehm’s season was ended a bit short for us last year due to injury but will be an everyday outfielder. Junior 1B Kyle Brandstetter has the potential to be a prototypical stud 1B with a sweet lefty swing.

“Dylan can really drive the ball to all fields,” the coach said. “He has the potential to do a lot of damage in the middle of the lineup.”

“I am really excited about the makeup of our team this year,” he added. “We have a good mix of speed and power in our lineup and I don’t think there is going to be an easy out 1-9. We have put a huge emphasis on defense this year and we have an extremely athletic group of guys that aren’t afraid to lay out and make a play for us.”

CARMEL (9-12) hopes to turn around a sub-par 2017 (by Ram standards) and expects a big year out of senior SS Sean McCarthy, an HM All-Section choice. “Sean is steady and consistent in the field and at the plate,” Rams Coach Joe Hackert said. “He has the ability to drive the ball to all fields.”

He can drive the ball all day, but it won’t matter if the Rams, seeded No.14 last year, don’t improve their pitching and senior ace Matt Vitro will be counted on heavily to do so.

“Matt is a team player who is soft spoken, who’s actions and hustle on the field speak loud enough,” Hackert said. “We want to play hard-nosed baseball together as a team.

Senior AJ Gonzalez, a versatile 3B/1B/P, is a team player who hits for power.

“I think he can definitely help us on the mound this year, too,” Coach Hackert said. “He is a vocal leader and works his tail off throughout the year.”

Other Rams to watch include senior OF Jon Minotti and senior IF/OF Dan Castrovinci, who hope to contend for the Rams’ first sectional title since repeating in 1990.

OSSINING (4-16-1) has been making gains under the tutelage of Coach Scott DeIso in recent seasons. The program has had some emotional dealings in the past with the passing of former Coach Bill Casey, a beloved figure in and out of Ossining.

Pride senior P/OF Michael Laitman, the team’s No.1 pitcher, has been through all of it.

“He is always looking for the ball against any team and is a battle-tested varsity player,” the coach said of the three-year player. He has a bulldog mentality to go after any hitter in any situation. He will anchor our pitching staff as well as hit in the middle of the lineup for us.”

Junior SS Matt Minihan will batten down the hatches in the infield. “Matt is a true leader for our team, the first one in the gym and last one out. We only graduated four seniors last year, so we are leaning on our upper classman and their experience to help improve on our four-win season from a year ago.”

For that to happen, newcomers AJ Manicchio, a sophomore LF/P, will need to come of age, as will Pride freshman Joey Bossinas, the starting 3B and next big thing at Ossining.

“Joey has some of the rawest power you will see,” the coach said. “The kid can hit the ball well out of the park with ease.”

Nothing’s been easy for the Pride of late, but that can turn around quickly.

CLASS A (Pearl River, reigning champ)

LAKELAND (16-7) P/1B Joe Vetrano could become one of the top players the Hornets have had in a decade or so, and he’ll be the ace Coach Bill Casey relies on to get the Hornets back to the finals after being eliminated in last year’s semifinal round. The RHP is a sophomore who is equally proficient at the plate with a next-level exit velo. HM All Section as a freshman, Vetrano hit .377 with 16 extra-base hits, including four dingers.

“Joe works hard every day at practice,” said Casey, who watched Vetrano suffer a knee injury during basketball season, from which he has healed. “He has power and speed and will be on the mound a lot more this year. He is bigger and stronger than last season so we expect big numbers from him again.”

Likewise, sophomore P/CF Evan Berta is a year wiser and stronger after playing nearly every game as a freshman. Defensively, Berta is a solid CF and appeared on the mound in seven games last year, a number that will likely go up this season and in the years to come.

“We expect him to be in the starting rotation this year and to improve at the plate,” Casey said. “Evan also has good speed. Just like Joe, Evan has come into this season looking bigger and stronger than last year. He looks ready to go and, I expect him to contribute a great deal both offensively and defensively.”

Senior P/RF Eric Portella will be one of the players expected to pick up for the loss of 12 seniors to graduation. The Mount Saint Vincent’s-bound Portella primarily pitched in relief last year with a few spot starts.

“We are expecting him to contribute even more this year,” the coach said. “He has a rubber arm and if he had his way he would pitch every day. We also expect him to contribute offensively this year.”

Two players to look out for include versatile senior Matt Schenk and junior SS Leo Cummings.

“Matt played off and on last year and had some big moments,” Casey said. However, this year we expect Matt to be a major part of this team. He has speed and power. As a sophomore last year, Leo only had 14 plate appearances on varsity, but he has some big shoes to fill.”

Cummings will be replacing two-time All-Section SS James Houlahan.

“We are a young team and with the exception of Vetrano, Berta, Schenck and Portella everyone else on this team either saw little or no time on varsity last year,” Casey said, “yet this group is fun to be around and get along well with each other. They practice hard and want to get better.”

To boot, the unit truly respect assistant coaches Steve Sterlacci and Justin McCarthy.

“Steve and I have been together now five years and he runs the show around here,” Casey said. “He loves teaching and is just great at what he does. Justin coached JV last year and is now with us this year. Also a student of the game, he will be a big influence on our young pitching staff.”

After being a No.5 seed last year, Lakeland’s goal is to compete and challenge for its Section 1 Class A crown since 2010.

“That goal is the same every year,” Casey said. “I feel offensively we might struggle early on but as the younger guys get more at bats at the varsity level they will get more comfortable. That’s why pitching in my opinion is vital for us. I feel our starting pitching will need to carry us especially early on.”

HEN HUD (17-5) has been on quite the regular-season tear the last two years, compiling XX wins over the course of former Manager Dutch Pritts’ last two season as the Sailors’ skipper, but the post season has been cruel to Hen Hud, the No.2 seed last year, which was ousted in the quarters last year and hasn’t won it all since 2000.

New skipper Van Vourliotis, Pritts’ former assistant, inherits a team that lost a slew of seniors but keeps the veteran Pritts as his assistant.

He’ll rely heavily on All-League senior OF Jack Kelly, a four-year starter and Sailor captain.

“This year he’s been asked to expand his positions to first and second base as well,” Vourliotis said. “Jack has an amazing team-first attitude. He led team last year in hitting and was selected captain by his teammates this year.”

Other players to watch include senior IF Matt Imimbo, who saw very little playing time as a junior but has a solid glove and high baseball IQ. “Matt will have the opportunity to have a significant defensive role in the infield this season,” the coach said.

A youngster we’ll be keeping close tabs on is freshman Nick Hiltsley, a middle IF who plays multiple positions, including SS, 2B, 1B, OF and P.

“He has all the potential in the world, looking forward to seeing him grow and get better in the years ahead,” the coach said of the future shortstop, who succeeds a long lineage of top-notch Olesczuk and, most recently, Michael Crowley, all four-year players.

“The student-athletes of the Hedrick Hudson baseball program have worked extremely hard over the course of the off-season and continue to do so in order to get prepared for the regular season,” Vourliotis said. “The effort, attitude and team-first mentality the guys bring to practice every day has been tremendous. We believe if everyone on the team does their job to the best of their ability, we will compete and be successful. As the season progresses, we look forward to playing our best baseball once May 1st rolls around.”

PANAS (14-9) Coach Anthony Fata enters his 18th season having been around the Section 1 block once or twice. Among the most veteran coaches in the region, Fata returns a unit that won two playoff games last season but lost two of the horses that brought them there; pitchers Mike Cox and Brian Dineen.

Their replacements are a work in progress but senior Jake Jempty figures to be a primary fixture in the rotation. What is actually known is that senior OF Tim Feliz is one of the top OFs around, senior C Pat Kelly is a worker behind the dish and senior OF John Young sets a grinding tempo the Panthers feed off. The trio provide the lineup with ample pop.

Newcomers Diego Urreta (3B) and Lucas Feliciano are solid on the right side for the Panthers, who earned a No.13 seed last year and will work out of League II-C with Brewster, Somers, Lakeland and John Jay CR.

“I suspect we’ll be a very tough, competitive, hungry team,” Fata said.

SOMERS (6-15) had a down year by its standards, and it’ll be tough for Coach Joe Wooten to turn it completely around in 2018. As the No.21 seed, the Tuskers failed to crack the field of 16 and will rely on junior RHP/3B Logan Carriero (Jr.) and senior OF Chris Boncardo to do so.

“Logan projects to be our No.1 starter on the hill,” said Wooten, who guided the Tuskers to three-straight sectional titles from 2007-09. “His commitment to the position along with a budding right arm makes Logan a valuable member of our team. He also projects to be a run producer in our lineup this year. While Chris is a returning starter. We project Chris to create and drive in runs this year. Chris is a heady base-runner who we trust to take what the defense gives him on the base paths. Our team goals remain the same each year. We want to get better each day. We want to enjoy each other’s company, care for each other, and send our seniors out with special memories.”

BREWSTER (3-16) OF Tim Holler hopes to lead the 2016 sectional runner-up Bears to a more 2016-like campaign than the hard-luck year the Bears had in 2017 when they failed to qualify for the tournament.

“Tim is an outstanding young man who is dedicated to the team, which is why he is one of our captains this season,” Brewster boss Cunningham said of the All-Section, Alfred-bound senior. “He works hard with our younger players and really provides leadership to our team as well as the entire program.”

The Bears are a great mix of experienced seniors with an exciting group of young players hungry to prove themselves. The senior core is led by captains Holler and Mike Charbonneau. Also providing depth will be Connor Henderson, Dom Triolo, Brendan Brooks and Ben Furu. The group of younger players will be led by sophomores, Paul Catalano and Bobby McBride with Nick Girard also in the mix.

“Our junior class will be heavily relied on for pitching led by Tom Mark, Nick Mead, Anthony Fego and Dean Johnson,” Cunningham said. “The positional players will provide much-needed depth and competition led by Ryan Gergley, Ryan Cabiati, Joe Girard, Rory McLaughlin.”

CLASS B (Magnus, reigning champ)

CROTON-HARMON (11-12) wore the glass slipper all the way to its second-straight Class B Final 4 last year, but Coach Eric Rosen’s upstart Tigers eventually ran out of gas in the semis after grueling two-day affair with rival Briarcliff. The Tigers, who haven’t won it all since 1981 (the last of 5 in 6 years), aren’t in that position, though, without a pair of game-saving catches by OF Grady Stevenson, now entering what should be a breakout junior year in CF. “Grady struggled at the plate and hit about .250 for us last year but has a lot of potential that I think will be on display this year,” Rosen said. “He saved our bacon during the first and second round of the playoffs last year with two game-saving catches. Nobody knows who he is yet in Section 1, but by this time next month I believe people are not going to want to pitch to him. We anticipate a big breakout year from Grady this season.”

The same can be said for sophomore Max “Bubba” Luke, an All-League P and corner IF with pop. “Max was our best hitter last year,” Rosen said. “He will most likely anchor our pitching staff. We expect a big year from “Bubs”. We expect to put a lot of runs on the board this year with Grady and Bubs in the middle of our lineup. It’s the attitude and work ethic that excites me most about these two. They bust their tail every day to improve. We are very excited to see what they will do this season and beyond. We consist of mostly juniors (3 seniors on the roster). I see no reason why we can’t get back to the semis and make a run at it Class B this year. We lost 130 innings pitched to graduation, so we will be running a lot of inexperienced arms out there. If our pitching grows up fast and we come together as a team and continue to work hard every day I think we will be in good shape to make a run.”

PUTNAM VALLEY (15-7) will rely on two junior hurlers to manage the bulk of the innings on the hill, including TJ Brescia and John Millicker, each of whom play the infield as well. If either or both aren’t consistent as the No.1 and No.2 of the pitching staff, Tigers Coach Joe Natalie would be in for a long year. If they can dominate, as each has shown at times, the Tigers have something to build upon.

Seeded third in last year’s Class B tourney, the Tigers reached the Final 4 only to lose to No.3 Edgemont, who lost to champion Albertus Magnus in the finals.

Senior IF/P Ben D’Adonna, plus juniors Bobby Kroboth, Alex O’Brien, Matt Carlsen and Frank Curran will round out the staff and provide an ample veteran presence, as will C Mike Gaitan. Without a JV team behind them, the Tigers will carry 20 players this season, some of them not quite ready for prime time so patience will have to be a virtue.

CLASS C (North Salem, reigning champ, now in B)

HALDANE (11-10) is built for now, ready to return to championship form (a three-peat in 2014) with Aidan Siegel Sr. (Catcher), Anthony Sinchi Sr. (P), Dan Rotando Sr. (CF), Devin Siegel Jr. (P/OF), Matt Mikalsen Jr. (2B), Adam Hotaling JR. (3B/P) and Kyle Kisslinger Jr. (OF/P). Deep on the hill, Coach Tom Virgadamo’s team hopes to contend with Tuckahoe in a revamped Class C, that will also feature a double elimination playoff.