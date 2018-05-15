$18.5M Capital Projects Bond Approved in Hen Hud

Voters in the Hendrick Hudson School District overwhelmingly supported an $18.5 million bond Tuesday by a margin of 913-207.

“This result is validation that the district listened to the community and was committed to providing the information necessary for voters to make an informed decision,” said Superintendent Joseph Hochreiter. “Over the next four years, this project will help transform our facilities, so our students and staff are safer and our children can learn, play and perform using the type of facilities they deserve.”

Hochreiter has said most of the projects in the bond stemmed from Safety Committee recommendations and a building condition survey conducted by an engineering firm in 2015. District officials said the 20-year bond would not raise taxes.

Some of the improvements planned include replacing doors that are not fire resistance, updating locker rooms to be handicapped accessible, replacing outdated heating and ventilation units, renovating classrooms, main entrances and auditoriums, and replacing aged roofs.

In addition, the district is looking to vastly improve its 30-year-old high school track by installing a turf field. The state will pay 40% of the cost of the field replacement.

Meawhile, voters also supported the annual district budget 962-158 and reelected trustees Mary-Pat Briggi and Laurie Ryan to new three-year terms.