$100,000 State Funding Awarded to Yorktown Stage

New York State Senator Pete Harckham recently announced that $100,000 in state funding has been awarded to the Town of Yorktown to replace the seating in the Albert A. Capellini Community and Cultural Center, the town-owned building that houses the Yorktown Stage.

Harckham made the announcement on stage prior to the opening night of “Halloween Horror Cabaret,” where he was joined by Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater, councilmen Ed Lachterman and Vishnu Patel, Yorktown Stage Producing Director Barry Liebman and Yorktown Stage Artistic Director August Abatecola.

“It is important that we support local cultural organizations like Yorktown Stage, which offer opportunities to young people and bring the community together in so many ways,” said Harckham. “I am happy to have secured this important investment for Yorktown from the state, which will also alleviate some of the financial burden on the town’s taxpayers.”

“Yorktown is blessed to have a theater that provides great cultural experiences for our residents and visitors,” said Slater. “It is time for us to reinvest in this gem, and it wouldn’t be possible without Senator Harckham’s support.”

The awarded funding, which Harckham secured within the State and Municipal Facilities Program (SAM), will help Yorktown pay for the replacement of the theater seats, which are original to the building and in need of an upgrade. Besides housing the theater for Yorktown Stage, the Community Center is home to the town’s senior center and a pre-school.

The building, donated to the town decades ago, formerly belonged to the Yorktown School District and was named in honor of Capellini, a former town supervisor, in 2018.

In addition, the state funding will help for the installation of a concession stand so light refreshments can be offered to audience members.

Now in its 21st year, Yorktown Stages is funded solely by its own programs. Each year it mounts a number of different productions, including theater, dance, cabarets, children’s shows and musical concerts.

“We are so happy that Senator Harckham has made it possible for Yorktown Stage to receive this crucial funding,” said Liebman. “The seating in the theater is in desperate need of replacement, and it is gratifying to see everyone working together to benefit this community.”