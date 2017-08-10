White Plains Law Firm Hosts Carnival Day for Homeless and At-Risk Children

The White Plains-based disability and personal injury law office of Markhoff & Mittman P.C. was closed on the afternoon of July 27 so that staff could volunteer at Lifting Up Westchester’s Brighter Futures Summer Camp for homeless and at-risk children.

For the third year in a row, 25 volunteers from the law office helped at the camp’s annual Carnival Day, painting faces, running game booths, handing out prizes and serving ice cream.

The carnival, a summer highlight for the 100 campers who range in age from 5-13 years, was held at the Mamaroneck Avenue Elementary School in White Plains.

Brian Mittman, Managing Partner of Markhoff & Mittman said, “At Markhoff and Mittman, we enable people one person at a time. Being able to help create an exciting and memorable day for children, who face unimaginable challenges that no child should have to deal with, has become one of the most rewarding days of the year for our firm. Seeing the expression on the children’s faces as we’re playing carnival games with them is inspiring.”

Lifting Up Westchester (www.liftingupwestchester.org) is a 501 (c )(3) organization whose mission is to restore hope to Westchester County’s men, women and children in need by providing them with food, shelter and support- lifting them to greater self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. It is one of the largest social services agencies in Westchester County and has been fulfilling its mission since 1979 through the operation of eight community-based programs. The agency serves 4,000 men, women and children each year providing 140,000 meals to the hungry and 28,000 nights of shelter to the homeless.