Unofficial School Board/Budget Votes 2017-18 Northern Westchester

Lakeland Schools:

Budget passed 915-255

Capital Reserve Fund Vote passed 888-242

Bus Proposition passed 876-255

In Board of Education race for 3 seats:

Three incumbents reelected: Rachelle Nardelli 904, Denise Kness 874, Glen Malia 850

Coming up short: Michelle Browne 309, Gnesia Feliu 174

Hendrick Hudson Schools:

Budget passed 567-210

Bus Proposition passed 567-204

Hen Hud Free Library Budget Passed 588-187

Barbara Pettersen was reelected to Board of Ed; Cory Notrica was elected to first term. Both were unopposed.

Yorktown
$98M budget passed 568-125

Capital Reserve Fund Proposal Passed 585-107

Incumbents Anthony D’Alessandro and Michael Magnani reelected unopposed

 Peekskill

Budget passed 525-185

Board of Education Race for two seats:

Branwen MacDonald 443, Sam North 387 elected

VP Richard Sullivan 269 and Anabeli Gonzales Pomalaya 217 fell short

Ossining

Budget passed 1,331-344

Board of Education Results:

Elected to three-year terms: Incumbent Graig Galef 1,220, Lisa Rudley 1,169, Incumbent Frank Schecker 1,115 Elected to Unexpired term (ending 6/30/18), Diana Lemon 1,041

Falling Short: Katherin Crossling 887

 

Croton

Budget approved 503-96

Croton Free Library Tax Levy approved 518-80

Vehicles Proposition Passed 485-110

BOE Race: (3 for 3)

Neal Haber reelected 491, Sarah Carrier 506, Elizabeth Lynam 491 elected first time

