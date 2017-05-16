Unofficial School Board/Budget Votes 2017-18 Northern Westchester

Lakeland Schools:
Budget passed 915-255
Capital Reserve Fund Vote passed 888-242
Bus Proposition passed 876-255
In Board of Education race for 3 seats:
Three incumbents reelected: Rachelle Nardelli 904, Denise Kness 874, Glen Malia 850
Coming up short: Michelle Browne 309, Gnesia Feliu 174
Budget passed 567-210
Bus Proposition passed 567-204
Hen Hud Free Library Budget Passed 588-187
Barbara Pettersen was reelected to Board of Ed; Cory Notrica was elected to first term. Both were unopposed.
$98M budget passed 568-125
Capital Reserve Fund Proposal Passed 585-107
Incumbents Anthony D’Alessandro and Michael Magnani reelected unopposed
Budget passed 525-185
Board of Education Race for two seats:
Branwen MacDonald 443, Sam North 387 elected
VP Richard Sullivan 269 and Anabeli Gonzales Pomalaya 217 fell short
Budget passed 1,331-344
Board of Education Results:
Elected to three-year terms: Incumbent Graig Galef 1,220, Lisa Rudley 1,169, Incumbent Frank Schecker 1,115 Elected to Unexpired term (ending 6/30/18), Diana Lemon 1,041
Falling Short: Katherin Crossling 887
Croton
Croton Free Library Tax Levy approved 518-80
Vehicles Proposition Passed 485-110
BOE Race: (3 for 3)
Neal Haber reelected 491, Sarah Carrier 506, Elizabeth Lynam 491 elected first time