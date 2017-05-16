Unofficial School Board/Budget Votes 2017-18 Northern Westchester

Lakeland Schools: Budget passed 915-255 Capital Reserve Fund Vote passed 888-242 Bus Proposition passed 876-255 In Board of Education race for 3 seats: Three incumbents reelected: Rachelle Nardelli 904, Denise Kness 874, Glen Malia 850

Coming up short: Michelle Browne 309, Gnesia Feliu 174

Hendrick Hudson Schools: Budget passed 567-210 Bus Proposition passed 567-204 Hen Hud Free Library Budget Passed 588-187

Barbara Pettersen was reelected to Board of Ed; Cory Notrica was elected to first term. Both were unopposed.

Yorktown

$98M budget passed 568-125 Capital Reserve Fund Proposal Passed 585-107 Incumbents Anthony D’Alessandro and Michael Magnani reelected unopposed Peekskill Budget passed 525-185 Board of Education Race for two seats: Branwen MacDonald 443, Sam North 387 elected VP Richard Sullivan 269 and Anabeli Gonzales Pomalaya 217 fell short

Ossining

Budget passed 1,331-344

Board of Education Results: Elected to three-year terms: Incumbent Graig Galef 1,220, Lisa Rudley 1,169, Incumbent Frank Schecker 1,115 Elected to Unexpired term (ending 6/30/18), Diana Lemon 1,041 Falling Short: Katherin Crossling 887

Croton