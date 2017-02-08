Supervisor Grace Reaches Deal to Pay Delinquent Taxes to Town

Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace has entered into an agreement to pay back the town he runs nearly $12,000 in delinquent property taxes.

Receiver of Taxes Barbara Korsak last week confirmed a published report that Grace had made a down payment of $2.960 and agreed to make monthly payments of $370 for 24 months to cover his tax bill of $11,840, which started piling up in 2013 for his property at 959 Hanover Street.

Korsak noted the agreement worked out on February 1 does not include town and county taxes that will be due at the end of April.

According to documents, Grace purchased the six-acre property, which includes two separate lots, in February 2001 for $375,000 but has been trying to sell it for more than two years for $650,000. He dropped the asking price to $629,000.

In December, Grace had the assessment of his property reduced by $500 to $14,500 after seeking to reduce it to $13,500. That agreement was reached with Peekskill Assessor Michelle Jordan after Grace’s case was moved from Yorktown to prevent a conflict of interest.

Two years ago, Grace paid more than $29,000 in tax arrears after it was reported he had fallen behind on his home and law office, which is located across from Town Hall.

Grace, who was elected supervisor in 2011 and is up for reelection in November, did not respond to an email that posed several questions about his recent pact with the town.