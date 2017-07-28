Summer Bites and Pieces

By Morrris Gut – I have been on my cook’s tour. Here are more dining venues and dishes you should try not to miss this summer.

La Panetiere, Rye, Is Blossoming Right Now

It was like taking a mini-vacation. Pulling up to La Panetiere in Rye with its lush flowery landscaping, the charm of entering the beautifully decorated dining room. I had not dined at proprietor Jacques Loupiac’s long-running bastion of French cuisine on Milton Road in quite some time. Having missed Bastille Day earlier this month, I was looking forward to the experience.

I chose to visit for lunch when the house offers a reasonably priced option: two courses for $25, or three courses for $32. For openers, I ordered a glass of Sauvignon Blanc that fit this warm summer afternoon perfectly with the help of Stephane, the maître d’. A good crispy small baguette and butter in a ramekin was delivered warm to my table. First course: Duet of Red Beet Roots and Granny Smith Apples, green mustard sorbet and green herbs salad. It rocketed my palate to foodie heaven! So refreshing and flavorful. Main course: Sauteed Atlantic Halibut, one of my favorite fish, layered with basil crust, yellow wax beans, snow and sugar snap peas. Delicious. For dessert: Napoleon of Arlette Biscuit with raspberries, chiboust cream and mixed berry coulis. A wonder of rich flavors. My compliments to Chef Dean Loupiac.

Each course had been artfully plated. Gazing around this beautiful dining room during my meal was also pleasurable. It felt nice to be pampered a bit in the Gallic way. It was the best way to visit Paris without leaving Westchester.

Some points to take note of: The dress code has been relaxed, so smart casual is fine. A new Vegetarian menu has been added for those so inclined. And a three-course Sunday brunch is now offered from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for $40 per person plus tax and gratuities. Brunch includes a complimentary glass of wine, Prosecco, or Bloody Mary.

Special Hint: La Panetiere was also announcing a 32nd Anniversary event to take place here August 8 through 10, and August 15 through 17, featuring multi-course dinners for $90 per person; $140 with optional wine pairing. An accordionist will be playing traditional French melodies tableside. Reservations are a must, of course.

La Panetiere is located at 530 Milton Road, Rye. The restaurant is open for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch Tuesday through Sunday. Lovely private party facilities. Catering. Bar/lounge. Take out. Major credit cards. Ample parking. Reservations advised. Phone: 914-967-8140. www.lapanetiere.com.

Lobster Rolls at the New Wellington’s Grill, Harrison

Restaurateur and caterer William Powell has brought back The Original Wellington’s Grill on Halstead Ave. in Harrison much to the delight of long time patrons. Bill also operates Powell’s, a quick food restaurant up the street. In between, this space had housed a succession of eateries from Murphy’s Law to most recently Rattlesnake Jack’s, but now it is back with gusto (still waiting for the overhead sign at the entranceway) serving a daily Prime Rib and big three-pound lobsters along with a comforting American Tavern menu. There is a special Tuesday Lobster Night offering a pound and a half lobster, New England clam chowder, coleslaw and corn on the cob priced at $23.95. In fact, there are specialty nights throughout the week. Bill confided, the lobsters and prime rib were flying out of his kitchen in recent weeks. Regarding the missing Wellington’s Grill sign, “There is no rush,” Powell said with a smile.

Wellington’s Grill is located at 110 Halstead Ave., Harrison. Open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Bar/lounge. Flowery outdoor deck. Full take out and catering. Major credit cards. Casual dress. Ample free parking. Reservations advised for larger groups. Phone: 914-315-1532.

Great Spring Rolls at Vietnam’s Central, Scarsdale

There had been great anticipation when the sign went up on this strip mall storefront (formerly Pagoda) along Central Park Ave., Scarsdale. It announced a new Vietnamese restaurant was on the way. Vietnamese cuisine has a lot of fans around the area and finally Westchester would be getting another outpost.

Upon entering we were greeted warmly by proprietor Tom Bui and his staff. Tom was combing the room visiting tables and chatting. He was out to please. For starters, we ordered his outstanding Spring Rolls with shrimp. They were so plump, fresh and herbal and well stuffed. Each bite was a treat. We followed with an order of Pot Stickers stuffed with pork, also notable. Both the spring rolls and the pot stickers were served with flavorful dipping sauces. I had to have my noodle soup so I ordered a bowl of Pho with Flank Steak Beef in a deliciously herbal beef broth. For my dining partner: a satisfying bowl of Vermicelli Noodles with Grilled Pork. It was a wonderful Sunday afternoon meal. Welcome to the neighborhood, Tom.

Vietnam’s Central is located at 694 Central Park Ave., Scarsdale. Open for lunch and dinner 7 days a week. Full take-out. Major credit cards. Casual dress. Ample free parking. Reservations advised for larger groups. Phone: 914-723-7222. www.vietnamscentral.com.

NYC Summer Restaurant Week Runs Through August 18

For those seeking summer bites in the Apple, NYC Restaurant Week will run through August 18th. Restaurants around the city will be offering three-course luncheons for $29, and three-course dinners for $42. Do check ahead regarding menus, dates and times. One notable entry this year is the only restaurant listed in the Bronx: Artie’s Steak & Seafood on City Island will be offering special Restaurant Week luncheon and dinner menus (www.artiescityisland.com). It is a wonderful restaurant and close to home. For more info: www.nycgo.com/restaurantweek.

Morris Gut is a restaurant marketing consultant and former hospitality trade magazine editor. He has been tracking and writing about the food and dining scene in greater Westchester for 30 years. He may be reached at: 914-235-6591. E-mail: gutreactions@optonline.net.