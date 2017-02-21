STILE Fashion Home, Armonk

Julie Root’s new boutique, STILE Fashion Home in Armonk, packs an amazing amount of merchandise into a relatively small space. It includes not only good quality fashion for women, but a host of accessories, home goods and gift items.

Root, who has more than 30 years of fashion industry experience in various capacities, opened the store four months ago.

The merchandise is certainly a reflection of Root’s long-held philosophy.

“It’s all about having fashionable, good quality, well-priced clothing,” she said.

Root stays away from purchasing brands that can be found in mid-range department stores. Instead, she sources more exclusive brands you might find at Bergdorf Goodman or Nordstrom, but at better prices.

Her recently arrived spring line includes a variety of cute tops from John Eshaya’s Jet Clothing line, as well as the denim thrasher jeans that are popular with reality TV star Kim Kardashian.

Root, also the owner of Product New York Showroom, a business that allows her to consult with big brand fashion manufacturers, likes to describe much of her merchandise as “conservative with a flair.” That means her products are not overly trendy, but are still popular and well-suited for all age groups, from teens to the more mature woman 55 and up, Root said.

She feels strongly about selling American-made products, and many of those can be found at STILE, including Lola & Sophie, the California-based R&R Surplus casual clothing line, and CP Shades, also from California. In addition, Root carries luxurious scarves made by Chappaqua artisan Jessica Meyrowitz of It’s a Yummy.

Root, who works closely with store manager Cheri Glassman, also carries Jennifer Hadley tote bags, Alessandra hats, Carolina Amato gloves and an intriguing mix of costume jewelry.

A range of sought-after home goods and accessories from brands such as Malin & Goetz, Candles and Assouline Books, in addition to the popular S’Well stainless steel water bottles and Chilewich floor mats, can also be found at STILE Fashion Home.

The advantages of the boutique are many, said Root, a Manchester, England native. Customers looking to change sizes if a garment doesn’t fit right can be assured of receiving the item quickly, thanks to Root’s close working relationship with New York City manufacturers, rather than sourcing merchandise from other parts of the world.

Other advantages that a local store like STILE Fashion Home provides is a high level of customer service and a cozy, friendly environment.

Since launching STILE Fashion Home, Root, whose husband pressed her for years to open her own store, said the support from the community has been impressive. It has taken plenty of sacrifice, but it’s been worth the effort.

“This takes a team effort and it can be a lot of work,” said Root. “But I have a blast doing it.”

STILE Fashion Home is located at 428 Main St. in Armonk. It is open Monday through Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. during the winter. For more information, call 914-219-5336 or visit www.stileny.com. The full website and online shopping will be launched soon.