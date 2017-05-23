New Apparel Biz Bulldough Teams with Brooklyn Nets Announcer to Support Charity

Bulldough LLC is now officially open for business through its online store at www.bulldough.com and is offering six different shirt style options if you would like to wear your support for The Chris Carrino Foundation for FSHD (Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy), a 501(c)3 charity. All profits from the sale of these shirts will go towards this dedicated foundation.

Direct donations to the foundation are also encouraged and can be made at chriscarrinofoundation.org.

The concept behind the Bulldough brand combines entrepreneurial drive, impactful personal interactions and a vision for a socially responsible “for profit” company to provide high quality products with a primary focus on creating awareness for charitable foundations that support meaningful causes. The name Bulldough is a play on words for “bulldog” toughness combined with the “dough” needed to provide financial support for these charities and foundations to overcome immeasurable obstacles. The Bulldough shop has two distinct product lines: 1) Charity-inspired products and 2) other Bulldough branded products.

The company was founded by Jeff Ahn, who recruited two esteemed friends (John Messina and Steve Wyszinski) with diverse skill sets to execute Bulldough’s vision.

For the Charity-inspired products, Bulldough partners with meaningful charities that could use help raising awareness and benefit from financial support. Together, they create a dedicated line of comfortable graphic t-shirts inspired by the specific cause with 100% of the profits from these sales going towards the pre-designated charity, which allows the consumer to support the causes that are meaningful to them. In addition to Chris Carrino’s foundation, Bulldough is also working with Stop Soldier Suicide and other initiatives such as raising awareness for Sanfilippo (a terminal disease for children). The intent is to create scale among the affiliated causes, with the hope that the Bulldough logo will represent hope, strength and a friend during tough times. Each member of the Management Team has very different and personal inspirations for getting involved in this type of philanthropic work and views Bulldough as a forum to leverage their own charitable efforts to be more impactful.

Separate and apart from the charity-inspired products, Bulldough intends to offer high quality retail apparel with positive, fun messaging. Understanding that the charities Bulldough partners with include a wide-range of serious issues, including life-threatening diseases, the intent for the other Bulldough branded products is to create some buzz among customers, act as a partner for the “little guy,” and to bring both toughness and humor where needed.