Victory Cup Coming This Weekend

The annual Victory Cup national polo tournament event will take place in Patterson on Fri. Aug. 30 and Sat. Aug. 31.

In addition to polo, there will also be live music, hot air balloons, food and drinks, as well as high fashion on display.

Organizers describe the two day affair as a “networking and social destination drawing thousands for each event.”

Celebrating its 15th year, the event features dozens of vendors and boasted more than 75,000 attendees last year.

The hot air balloons are particularly weather contingent and could be cancelled due to safety concerns so organizers stress that attendees should come prepared to enjoy all elements of the event in case Mother Nature interferes.

“Kid and pet friendly, bring the entire family,” the event’s website declares. “Come on out and enjoy a gorgeous day of green grass, new friends, majestic horses, heart pounding polo, dozens of food and alcohol partners, and (weather permitting) beautiful hot air balloons.”

The event address is 683 Route 311 in Patterson.

For more information visit victorycup.org.