Mt. Kisco Child Care Center Introduces Kids to Recycling

By Ashlin Leen

The Mount Kisco Child Care Center has recycled a ton of stuff.

Well, almost a ton.

The center’s recycling program, implemented in November 2015 by faculty member Richard Monetti, has nearly reached its goal of collecting 2,000 pounds of recyclables.

“I found out that every ton saves three metric tons of carbon from the atmosphere, and working here I’m always throwing stuff away like papers, toys and cardboard boxes, so I thought, well, let me start doing something,” Monetti said.

He was inspired by a recycling program at Rippowam-Cisqua School in Bedford and decided to begin a similar initiative at the Mount Kisco Child Care Center on Radio Circle.

Students and faculty have embraced the idea. Every day during the afterschool program, a group of students collect the recyclables from boxes in each classroom and weigh them. This has quickly become a favorite activity for many of the children.

“I like the program because I love nature,” said one eight-year-old at the center.

Teachers are encouraged to recycle by devising special incentives. The material for one project, a trophy made completely out of garbage, was found in the recycle bins. The classroom that collected the most recycling got the trophy.

Staff member Patty Black said the children have been extremely passionate about the program and take it very seriously.

“In the office, we all have recycling boxes under our desks,” Black said. “These boys come in every night, and if I throw a piece of paper in the wrong garbage pail, they point it out to me. I’m very aware of what I’m doing now.”

While the program has encouraged the children at the Mount Kisco Child Care Center to recycle, Monetti said he’s optimistic that the program can influence others as well.

“I think there is more we can do, he said. “Hopefully, other businesses can realize that recycling is a painless way to do something environmental.”