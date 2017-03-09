Mount Kisco to Explore Firehouse Expansions, Renovations

Mount Kisco officials are reviewing four multimillion proposals that would upgrade the village’s three firehouses.

The plans range from renovations and expansions to replacement of the structures, which were built decades ago.

A conceptual design presentation was outlined by H2M Architects and Engineers at the village board’s Feb. 27 meeting. The proposals were presented by Joseph Mottola, senior vice president and director of architecture at H2M, and senior architect Veronica Byrnes.

Mottola said part of their analysis included six workshops that were held with members of Mount Kisco’s four fire companies.

Mutual Engine & Hose is housed in the firehouse across the street from Village Hall on Main Street, the Union Hook & Ladder and Mount Kisco Fire Rescue Police occupy the Green Street firehouse and the Independent Fire Company firehouse is on Lexington Avenue near Columbus Avenue.

The facilities, all built or last renovated 50 to 60 years ago, have pressing issues that must be addressed by the village, the H2M representatives said. Needs outlined in last week’s presentation include roof and window replacement; equipment upgrades; installation of toilets and access to the second floors of the fire stations that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act; updating antiquated electrical systems; installation of LED lighting; replacing nonfunctioning cameras; and replacing generators at all three firehouses.

“The structures have not keep pace with the substantial development and growth of the fire protection districts the Mount Kisco firefighters serve,” said Mayor Michael Cindrich.

Although no decision has been made on how to proceed, last week village trustees focused mainly on Option A, which at a cost of $10,292,387 would provide renovations and additions to the three firehouses.

Option B, costing $6,467,133, would provide upgrades only. Option C calls for construction of a new firehouse and closing the current facilities, but carries a $22,398,375 price tag. At a cost of $1,865,000, Option D outlines the repurposing of the firehouses.

Cindrich said the cost of the project could be funded through a 20-year bond.

He questioned the feasibility of Option C because there is no land to build a new firehouse. He also said the three firehouses are centrally located, which is crucial in limiting response time.

Cindrich also said there are circumstances that call for firefighters to sleep at their assigned firehouse, requiring the need for improved facilities.

“Not everybody lives right next to the firehouse,” Cindrich said.

Francis Mannion, chairman of the Mount Kisco Board of Fire Commissioners, told trustees that the current firehouses need expansion. Today’s apparatus used by the departments are larger than in the past, he said.

The village board will study the info, analyze the proposals and have a report prepared addressing property tax impacts, Cindrich said.

Discussions on the matter will continue, but the village board did not announce a date when the issue will be addressed again.