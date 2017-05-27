Memorial Day Parades and Ceremonies Scheduled in the Area

Here is a listing of Memorial Day parades and commemorations in the area.

Mount Kisco

American Legion Post 136 will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Tuesday, May 30 at 6:30 p.m. The parade route will begin at Oakwood Cemetery traveling down Smith Avenue to Main Street, ending at the War Memorial adjacent to village hall and the library. A service will be held at the memorial.

The public is invited to the Legion for refreshments atfer the conclusion of the service. In case of rain, the ceremony will take place inside the American Legion Hall at 7 p.m.

New Castle

The Memorial Day ceremony on Monday, May 29 will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Victory Corners Monument at the intersection of King Street and Bedford Road. Immediately following the ceremony, the town’s annual Memorial Day parade will step off at 11 a.m., starting on Route 117, proceed down King Street to South Greeley Avenue and conclude at Memorial Circle near the Metro-North train station.

North Castle

American Legion Post 1097 will host a Memorial Day service on Tuesday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at its hall located at 35 Bedford Rd. in Armonk.

Pleasantville

The Village of Pleasantville will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade on Monday, May 29 starting at 10 a.m. The route will start on Bedford Road and Academy Street and proceed to Memorial Plaza.

Thornwood

Parade participants will line up at 10:45 a.m. and step off at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Commerce Street and Manhattan Avenue on Monday, May 29. The parade will head to the monuments where the ceremony will be held. Following the ceremony, everyone is invited to return to the American Legion’s Gilbert Rauh Post on Garrigan Avenue for hot dogs and soda.