Melike Mediterranean Restaurant, Ossining

The word “Melike” has several meanings for Ossining resident Erdal Nehir.

The Turkish word is translated into English as beautiful person and it is the name of his daughter.

Melike Mediterranean Restaurant is also his restaurant, which he owns with his business partner, Lisa Mansourian, who is also an Ossining resident. Though the eatery has been offering Mediterranean fare for the past year, their partnership just became official this week.

He purchased the restaurant three years ago, when it was an American eatery known for fare such as hamburgers. About a year ago he changed the cuisine to Mediterranean at the request of his customers.

Items commonly used in his dishes include lemon, garlic, olives, homemade yogurt, seafood, lentils, lamb, and chicken. The varied menu includes such dishes as sandwiches, kebabs, Baba Ghanoush, hummus, and salads. For customers having a hard time deciding which entrée to order, Melike offers a mixed grill platter with chicken, lamb, minced meat, ground beef, rice and a salad.

Several hot and cold appetizers are on the menu. The dessert choices are homemade rice pudding, Kadayif, which is baked shredded phyllo dough with walnuts, and Baklava.

Nehir said with his new partner he wants to expand the restaurant’s catering services.

Melike offers both delivery and pick up services. The restaurant is available for group dining for gatherings of 10 or more diners in its private dining room. The eatery also hosts business meetings.

Nehir began cooking about 40 years ago, working with his father in Turkey.

Beginning this week, he is officially working with his new partner, who is a neighbor of his in Ossining. “I live two doors down, “Mansourian said.

“I’m a cook,” who enjoys food, but did not prepare food professionally, she said.

She will help publicize the restaurant and provide new ideas and work in a variety of other ways at Melike, she said. “He’s hysterical,” she said of her new partner. “When he’s not here he’s at my house.”

“She’s going to be helping with everything,” Nehir said. While his responsibilities will continue to include cooking, she will have a wide range of responsibilities. “It’s a team effort,” she said.

Melike Mediterranean Restaurant is located at 199 Main St. in Ossining. For more information, call 914-236-3393, send an e-mail to info@melikerestaurant.com or visit melikerestaurant.com. The restaurant is also on Facebook and Twitter.