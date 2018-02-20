Zero Otto Nove Trattoria, Armonk

If you live in northern Westchester and you’re craving authentic southern Italian cuisine, Zero Otto Nove is the place to visit.

A vibrant part of the Armonk business community for the past three and a half years, this spacious trattoria offers its customers a host of delicious meals to choose from, including dishes that consist of homemade pasta, wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas and a mouth-watering ragu sauce, all of which sets it apart from the usual Italian fare.

The restaurant, which is co-owned and managed by Tony Dollma, is a popular spot for lunch and dinner for couples and families.

There is also a Zero Otto Nove in the Bronx and in New York City. Executive Chef Roberto Paciullo established all three restaurants, as well as another on Arthur Avenue, known as Roberto’s. He named Zero Otto Nove after the area code (089) for Salerno, the port town in Italy where he was born.

Its extensive menu includes many Italian favorites, but it is the restaurant’s focus on authentic southern Italian cuisine that is its selling point.

“We want to make sure people have a great experience,” said Dollma, who provides two appetizers for customers to share along with two pasta samples, a service that many other restaurants don’t offer.

Much of the pasta, which is made from scratch every day, and other ingredients for the dishes you’ll find on Zero Otto Nove’s menu is cooked in tin foil. That method of cooking, Dollma explained, gives it a more flavorful taste.

While the thin-crust pizza is a popular choice for many diners, the La Riccardo pizza, with its combination of butternut squash puree, smoked mozzarella, spicy pancetta and basil, is among the most sought-after items on the pizza menu.

Of the pasta dishes, Dollma said the Radiatori in Cartoccio is a popular choice for many. It consists of a uniquely-shaped pasta called radiatori that is cooked in tin foil with porcini mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, bread crumbs and shaved parmigiana reggiano cheese.

The Polpettine, Polenta & Caprino, which consists of small meatballs, spicy tomato sauce, polenta and goat cheese, is a favorite on the antipasti list.

Dollma said the restaurant’s ragu sauce, which is often combined with either beef or pork meatballs, is slow-cooked for about eight hours. It includes tomatoes that come from the San Marzano region of Italy.

All of the steaks, including the 50-ounce Tomahawk rib steak for two and the shell steak, are dry-aged for 21 to 28 days in a refrigerator, first at the restaurant’s butcher in the Bronx and later at the Armonk restaurant.

All of the desserts are made in-house. Favorites include the cannoli dessert and a pizza Nutella.

Zero Otto Nove is located at 55 Old Route 22 in Armonk. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner; on Friday and Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m. for lunch and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for dinner and on Sunday from 1 to 9 p.m. The restaurant also caters private parties and large group events.

To make a reservation, call 914-273-0089 or visit www.zeroottonove.com/armonk-reservations.