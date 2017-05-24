Meagher Pleads Guilty to Chamber Theft; Refuses Calls from Fellow Brewster Trustees to Resign

By Anna Young and David Propper



Erin Meagher, the former chief executive officer of the Greater Mahopac-Carmel Chamber of Commerce, appeared in the Town of Carmel Justice Court Tuesday night to plead guilty to reduced charges and admit to stealing nearly $3,000 from the business organization.

Meagher, 26, of Brewster, who was the organization’s CEO and executive director, was terminated from her position upon her arrest on March 21, where she was charged with felony 4th degree grand larceny. The chamber executive board claimed Meagher used the chamber’s debit card as personal slush fund to buy shoes, clothes and handbags.

Meagher, who appeared in court with attorney Kevin Reverri, admitted to Carmel Town Justice Thomas Jacobellis that she used the chamber’s debit card to make unauthorized personal purchases between March and October of 2016.

In exchange for her guilty plea, her charge was reduced to misdemeanor petit larceny.

“Her admission of guilt to stealing from the chamber of commerce clearly confirms the evidence uncovered by the voluntary members of the executive board,” said Joseph Tock, counsel for the Mahopac-Carmel chamber.

As part of her plea deal, Meagher must complete 100 hours of community service through the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department’s Alternative to Incarceration Program and make restitution in the amount of $2,809.98.

If she fails to fulfill her community service within a year, pay the restitution or gets in trouble with the law again, the terms of the agreement could be voided and the original charges restored, Tock said.

Meagher must also withdraw any unemployment claims made against the Chamber of Commerce.

Meagher provided a statement to The Putnam Examiner her attorney read during the hearing in which he said Meagher commingled accounts and funds, “a clear pitfall that lacked commonplace protections.” He said Meagher lacked an employment contract or employee manual when she took the job.

“As (in her allocution), her guilt is acknowledged; however it is failing stemming from the raised obligations of her employment; not an independently sought opportunity,” Reverri said.

Meagher has been active in the community, serving currently as a Village of Brewster trustee and on the Putnam Industrial Agency board as vice president. She has also participated in several community events and is on the Southeast GOP Committee and Putnam GOP Committee.

On Tuesday, Meagher walked into the back of the courtroom when she arrived at 6:10 p.m. and remained there with her sunglasses on until she was called to appear.

In a statement Wednesday, the rest of the members of the Brewster Board of Trustees called on Meagher to resign from her village position. The three other trustees and Mayor Jim Schoenig said because Meagher pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft, she’s “(breached) the trust and confidence to which the public is entitled with respect to its elected officials.”

Meagher, when reached Wednesday, said she plans to remain on the board and her troubles in Mahopac have nothing to with her trustee position in Brewster.

Originally after her arrest, Meagher denied the accusations leveled against her, claiming she was targeted based on her youth and political affiliation with numerous organizations. She said at the time she looked forward to clearing her name.

Due to Reverri’s membership with the Mahopac chamber, Meagher also agreed that his affiliation did not present a conflict of interest and could not be used to appeal or motion to reopen the case.

Tock noted the chamber’s appreciation for the diligent prosecution and prompt resolution by District Attorney Bob Tendy and Assistant District Attorney Larry Glasser.

“I think it’s a fair result and it’s time for the Chamber of Commerce to close this chapter on this past CEO and move forward,” Tock said.