Legislature Approves Levy vs. Smith Settlement

The Putnam County Legislature officially closed the case on the Adam Levy vs. Don Smith civil lawsuit when the lawmakers unanimously approved the settlement that’ll give Levy, the former district attorney, $125,000 from the county and $25,000 personally from the sheriff.

During a special full legislature meeting Thursday evening, all eight legislators in attendance voted, albeit reluctantly, to approve the agreement. As part of the agreement, Sheriff Smith had to publicly retract and apologize to Levy for false statements he made in 2013 claiming Levy interfered in a rape case.

Disappointment appeared to be the overwhelming sentiment among lawmakers as they addressed the issue that has thrown Smith and the sheriff’s office under scrutiny. But none of the lawmakers went as far as to call on him to resign from his post. The sole legislator not in attendance was Putnam Valley’s Bill Gouldman.