Lakeview Market and Deli, Mahopac

Everyday at Lakeview Market and Deli is a family effort from top to bottom.

Erica Lopez owns the store with her sister, Brianda, and everyone who works there is a family member. Lopez’s mother and father work on the hot food side, her brother takes care of the deli side and the two sisters go wherever they need to at any given moment. A large portion on the prepared food is homemade including family recipes.

Opened a few weeks ago, Lakeview Market and Deli hopes to provide Mahopac residents with a bustling food business smack in the middle of downtown along Route 6.

The Lopez family is familiar with the Mahopac community. Erica’s father Eric used to own the Three Amigos in Mahopac. Erica and her sister used to work there and are used to working in delis or bagel shops in their spare time.

“I think it’s almost like second nature to us to be in this environment,” Erica said. “We saw this was available and it was just perfect timing for all of us.”

The deli offers your typical deli grub like cold cut sandwiches and hot food. There is also the grab and go section that has little snacks, fruits, pre-made sandwiches and simple grocery items like milk and eggs.

About a year ago, the Lopez family saw a location in Chappaqua that interested them. They weren’t able to secure the spot and after that near miss, they decided not to pursue opening a business until they were driving along Route 6 and the empty space where their market is now piqued their interest.

“We saw this as our window,” Lopez said.

The two Lopez sisters grew up in Mahopac and graduated from Mahopac High School. In fact, the reason the deli is named Lakeview is because the Lopez family grew up on Lakeview Terrance in town.

When asked what it’s like to work with her entire family, Lopez replied, “Interesting.”

When Erica worked with her family growing up, she noted she didn’t understand what it was like to run a business and handle different personalities.

It’s all different now that the Lopez sisters are working besides their father and not just for him. They’re all on the same level.

“We’re all very close and we’re definitely seeing other sides to each other that we didn’t see before,” Lopez said. “But I think we all kind of appreciate each other more because we’re seeing these different sides.”

Ultimately, everyone in the family is happy to be back serving Mahopac.

“Everyone is welcomed,” Lopez said. “We hope that everyone enjoys it.”

Lakeview Market and Deli is located at 562 Route 6 in Mahopac and its phone number is 845-803-8435.