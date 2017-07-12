Krivak Could Receive New Trial in Josette Wright Slaying

Going forward, both the prosecution and defense will submit legal briefs to the appellate division concerning whether Krivak, 39, should be granted a new trial. It’ll likely take months before a decision is reached, Bernhard said.

In an interview, DiPippo said his and Krivak’s families were ecstatic when they found out the appellate court decided to hear the case. A post on Facebook by DiPippo announcing the news has elicited a strong amount of support.

“He’s innocent, we stand behind him,” he said. “And we’re going to go full speed ahead, whatever it’s going to take to bring him home.”

DiPippo added he and Krivak’s team continues to extend an “olive branch” to the district attorney’s office, arguing, “it’s never too late to correct an injustice.”

“This has gone on far enough,” DiPippo said, claiming sex offender Howard Gombert is the actual perpetrator of the horrific crime.

But District Attorney Bob Tendy said there is no reason to believe Krivak was wrongly convicted and will continue to fight to keep him in jail. In an email, Tendy said he personally and thoroughly reviewed DiPippo’s case before the third trial got underway and determined DiPippo committed the crime, even if the third jury disagreed.